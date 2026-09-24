Audemars Piguet brings its love of padel to Singapore with a pop-up club at New Bahru

Audemars Piguet’s affiliation with sport has been well-documented, with ties that span golf, tennis, sailing, motorsport, and most recently, padel. To celebrate its growing connection with the latter, the watchmaker is bringing a three-day pop-up that brings together padel, its community, and the art of luxury watchmaking to Singapore.

Open to the public from Sep 25 to Sep 27, the Audemars Piguet Padel Pop-Up Club will be the brand’s first local activation inspired by its global partnership with the sport. The manufacturer recently became Official Timekeeper of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour, extending its presence into a sporting discipline whose timing, teamwork, precision, and movement mirrors qualities associated with fine watchmaking.

The pop-up will see the School Hall at New Bahru transform into a courtside fiesta, inviting seasoned players, newcomers and watch enthusiasts to bond over their love of timekeeping and the game.