Why Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore continues to hold its own in 2026
Bold aesthetics, cutting-edge materials and in-house movements shape the latest Royal Oak Offshore chronographs and diver models, reaffirming the collection’s enduring appeal.
In partnership with Audemars Piguet.
https://www.audemarspiguet.com/com/en/stores.html?utm_campaign=sg_26_q2_ICONS_apsg_direct_dy_traffic_all&utm_source=CNA&utm_medium=DigitalSwitzerland is where many of the world’s thought leaders seem to gather in the first few months of the year – and not just to ski or revel in the apres-ski scene. Davos arrives in January; then, in early February this year, Audemars Piguet staged its annual AP Social Club, an insider summit for journalists, collectors and VIP clients – essentially Davos for watch connoisseurs.
Or perhaps Davos meets Soho House is more accurate. Though essentially a product launch, it is also very much a watch-nerd pilgrimage and Alpine networking soiree – highly curated and undeniably clubby. In spirit, it feels less like a trade fair and more like an exclusive watchmaking salon.
This year’s theme, Crafting Time, showcased how the 151-year-old manufacture continues to blend traditional watchmaking excellence with cutting-edge engineering. Unsurprisingly, several headline pieces drew immediate attention, prompting a flurry of "oohs" and "aahs". These technical marvels were designed to push the boundaries of horology and spark conversation across the industry.
But once the initial excitement subsided, attention inevitably returned to the watches that anchor the brand: The Royal Oak and its bolder, more rebellious descendant, the Royal Oak Offshore. For all the noise around experimental complications and conceptual showpieces, these remain the enduring heartbeat of Audemars Piguet.
For 2026, the brand is offering collectors five fresh reasons to pay attention: Two 43mm Offshore chronographs with distinct personalities, and three 42mm diver editions that bring a brighter, more seasonal energy to the lineup.
THE ICON THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING
To understand why the Offshore – and its variants, including the diver models – matters, we need to wind the clock back to its predecessor.
When the Gerald Genta-designed Royal Oak made its debut in 1972, it was nothing short of outrageous. A stainless-steel sports watch priced like a precious-metal timepiece? A case inspired by a deep-sea diving helmet for a watch meant to be worn on land? Visible screws on the bezel?
None of it made sense to the watchmaking and watch-collecting world. Until it did. When it did, it became one of the most influential watch designs in modern horology. Its industrial aesthetic, coupled with a level of finishing usually reserved for high-end timepieces, proved that athleticism and refinement could coexist.
The Royal Oak was not just a commercial success story – it was genre-defining. In fact, it was genre-creating: Thanks to its sport-luxe character, it effectively created the modern luxury sports watch category.
THE REBEL ENTERS THE CHAT
If the Royal Oak was the earthquake that shattered assumptions about what a sports watch could be, then what came after it – the Royal Oak Offshore – was the aftershock.
Introduced in 1993, the Emmanuel Guiet-designed Royal Oak Offshore felt intentionally provocative – bigger, louder and more confrontational than its predecessor, yet unmistakably cut from the same cloth.
But time tends to reward boldness, and it did not take long for Hollywood action stars, NBA players and entrepreneurs to embrace its unapologetic presence. Today, more than 30 years later, the Offshore remains one of the most recognisable sports watches in the world.
The 2026 releases prove that the formula is far from exhausted.
DYNAMIC DUO
The two Royal Oak Offshore chronographs that Audemars Piguet showcased in February offered contrasting expressions of colour, materiality and attitude.
The first, a petrol-blue variant, features a “Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50” ceramic case (Ref 26420CD.OO.A029VE.01). This deep blue hue is particularly significant to the manufacture: It is historically associated with the Royal Oak lineage and was reintroduced in 2025 as part of Audemars Piguet’s 150th anniversary.
To heighten the contrast, the dial is finished in beige Mega Tapisserie, while titanium elements – including the crown and pusher guards, bezel screws and strap attachments – reinforce the effect. An interchangeable textured calfskin strap in the same shade of blue ties everything together.
The second variant takes a more tactical approach, with a black-and-olive-green colourway reminiscent of military styling (Ref 26420IO.OO.A402CA.01). Here, a lightweight titanium case is paired with a black ceramic bezel, crown and push-pieces, while the dial is rendered in smoked green PVD with the signature Mega Tapisserie motif. A grey-green rubber strap completes the rugged look.
Both timepieces are powered by Audemars Piguet’s proprietary Calibre 4401, an automatic integrated flyback chronograph movement unveiled in 2021. For a closer look at this workhorse mechanism, turn the watches over.
There, through the sapphire casebacks, you can admire the meticulous construction and finishing for which the manufacture is known: Geneva stripes, polished bevels and brushed surfaces.
The same attention to detail extends to the case components: Whether ceramic or titanium, each element is finished in a manner typically reserved for precious materials – in the same spirit that drove the original Royal Oak all those years ago.
DEEP DIVE
If the chronographs showcase the Offshore’s brawn, the three new diver models are where muscle meets magnetism. Fresh colourways and contemporary accents update the 42mm tool watch without departing from the design language introduced in 2021.
Two of them feature black Mega Tapisserie dials, with the luminescent 0-to-15-minute diving scales on their inner rotating bezels highlighted in either pink or turquoise (Ref 15720ST.OO.A010CA.01 and Ref 15720ST.OO.A355CA.01, respectively).
These colour cues extend to the interchangeable rubber straps – white for the pink-accented model and turquoise for its sibling – creating a lively contrast with the otherwise monochromatic dials.
The third variation (Ref 15720ST.OO.A403CA.01) introduces a more subtle palette. Here, a deep teal Mega Tapisserie dial is complemented by pink-gold hands and markers, which bring a warm glow to an otherwise cool-toned watch. A white luminescent 0-to-15-minute zone on the inner bezel, along with pink-gold accents on the crown and strap buckle, echoes the dial’s metallic touches.
While the colourways lend the watches a more playful edge, all three are serious diving instruments. Rated to 300m of water resistance, they are built for real underwater use as much as resort wear.
Build quality is robust, thanks to the stainless-steel cases and black ceramic crowns, while luminescent hands and markers ensure legibility. The watches are powered by the automatic Calibre 4308, another workhorse movement that combines reliability with everyday practicality.
CORNERSTONES OF CONTINUITY
Taken as a whole, the 2026 lineup of Royal Oak Offshore watches offers a clear indication of why the line remains such a key pillar of Audemars Piguet.
They may play with colours, textures and materials, but they do so without straying from the core identity and recognisable design framework that define the collection – and that collectors immediately recognise. In that sense, they continue to evolve while staying true to the spirit of the Offshore from the start.
While prototype models and high-complication watches tend to hog the headlines – much as runway fashion pieces attract attention from the press, influencers and celebrities – keystone models like the Offshore serve as a reminder that, beyond innovation, icons are often built on wearability.
In April 2026, Audemars Piguet will return to the global stage at Watches and Wonders Geneva, rejoining the industry’s most prominent showcase after a few years away.
In doing so, the manufacture returns to one of watchmaking’s biggest stages – and to the centre of the industry conversation.
And if that conversation is to continue, it will almost certainly do so because of the collectors who continue to rally behind the Offshore year after year. The Royal Oak Offshore remains what it has long been: The backbone of Audemars Piguet.
Discover more at AP House Singapore or the AP Boutique at Liat Towers.