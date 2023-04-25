Audemars Piguet celebrates the 30th anniversary of its Royal Oak Offshore with four new automatic chronographs

When Audemars Piguet first revealed its nautical-inspired Royal Oak Offshore in 1993, it’s said that creator of the original Royal Oak, Gerald Genta himself, was shocked by its appearance. He described it as “an elephant in the sea”, undoubtedly for its chunky, pimped-out proportions that rendered it almost unrecognisable from the octagonal iconoclast he had designed two decades prior.

Despite the loud outcry from naysayers bemoaning the watch’s brazen looks, the Royal Oak Offshore soon found its loyal army of fans — especially among the younger set that saw beauty in the beast (as the watch was affectionately nicknamed). The watch’s unapologetically bold profile appealed to their aesthetic sensibilities and provided them with a much-welcomed alternative to the timepieces worn by the generations before.