Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop collection: What to know about the new collaboration

It’s official – Audemars Piguet (AP) and Swatch have unveiled the Royal Pop collection ahead of its arrival at selected Swatch stores on May 16. And as online speculation predicted, these are not wristwatches. Instead, the line consists of eight pocket watches inspired by AP’s iconic Royal Oak and Swatch’s Pop watches of the 1980s, designed to "pop" out of their plastic frames.

Mounted on a calfskin lanyard with a watch head attached to a removable clip, the watches can be worn around the neck, in the pocket, and even as a bag charm. There are three lanyard lengths to choose from, and comes with a small removable stand that can turn it into a desk watch.

There are two versions available – out of the eight models, six are Lepine-style pocket watches with the winding crown positioned at 12 o’clock, and two are Savonette-style pocket watches, with the winding crown at 3 o’clock. This version features a dial with a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock.