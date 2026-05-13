Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop collection: What to know about the new collaboration
The much-anticipated Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop collection has been revealed. Here’s a first look at the collection.
It’s official – Audemars Piguet (AP) and Swatch have unveiled the Royal Pop collection ahead of its arrival at selected Swatch stores on May 16. And as online speculation predicted, these are not wristwatches. Instead, the line consists of eight pocket watches inspired by AP’s iconic Royal Oak and Swatch’s Pop watches of the 1980s, designed to "pop" out of their plastic frames.
Mounted on a calfskin lanyard with a watch head attached to a removable clip, the watches can be worn around the neck, in the pocket, and even as a bag charm. There are three lanyard lengths to choose from, and comes with a small removable stand that can turn it into a desk watch.
There are two versions available – out of the eight models, six are Lepine-style pocket watches with the winding crown positioned at 12 o’clock, and two are Savonette-style pocket watches, with the winding crown at 3 o’clock. This version features a dial with a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock.
The decision to release eight models is a deliberate one: to pay tribute to the Royal Oak’s signature design language, namely, the eight sides of its case and the eight screws on its bezel. The palette takes a whimsical, playful approach, leaning into bright contrasts and pop-inspired details. Colourways include Otto Rosso which features a pink case and cherry red crown; Hut Blanc, an all-white case with rainbow coloured hour markers and screws; Ocho Negro, a black case with a contrast bezel in white; and Lan Ba with a blue case and light blue crown.
Each model features the Royal Oak’s distinctive “Petite Tapisserie” dial pattern. The watches come in a 40mm Bioceramic case, and measure 44.2mm by 53.2mm when mounted in the clip. They are powered by Swatch’s SISTEM51 movement, now offered in a new hand-wound version with 15 active patents. The movement has a 90-hour power reserve and an anti-magnetic Nivachron balance spring factory laser-regulated for accuracy.
The entire collection also features two sapphire crystals on the front and back of the case. Meanwhile, the caseback is pad-printed with the Royal Pop logo.
The watches are priced from S$535 and are not limited editions. They will be sold in selected Swatch stores from May 16. In Singapore, the watches will be available for purchase at Swatch Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and VivoCity. Purchases are capped at one watch per person, per day.
Even before the official unveiling of the Royal Pop collection, queues had already begun forming outside Swatch stores worldwide, including in London and New York City. The frenzy mirrors the launch of the MoonSwatch collection in 2022, Swatch’s collaboration with Omega. In Singapore, the launch saw long lines at Swatch outlets in Ion Orchard and MBS, with some starting to queue as early as 5.30am.
AP's partnership with Swatch came as a surprise. It is particularly notable because, unlike Omega, AP is an independent brand outside the Swatch Group. Reactions within the watch community have been divided. Historically, the Royal Oak has built much of its appeal on exclusivity, and critics argue that the collaboration risks diluting the brand’s prestige.
Others, however, see the Royal Pop collection as an opportunity to introduce one of watchmaking’s most iconic designs to a younger generation of enthusiasts. And if it follows the same commercial trajectory as the MoonSwatch phenomenon, the collaboration could prove to be another runaway success for Swatch.