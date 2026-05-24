Audemars Piguet teams up with fashion duo Yoon and Verbal for the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon

Yes, the AP x Swatch Royal Pop may have dominated headlines over the past week, with frenzied queues and chaotic scenes making waves around the world as eager buyers clambered to own a more accessible rendition of the iconic Royal Oak.

But there’s another collaboration that just dropped and is worth paying attention to. Audemars Piguet (AP) has teamed up with fashion duo Yoon and Verbal, the founders of streetwear and jewellery label Ambush, for a bold take on the Royal Oak’s architectural language.

The result is the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon, a 38.5mm limited edition watch rendered in titanium. It pairs a shimmering black aventurine dial with a vivid red tourbillon, the sole burst of colour on an otherwise monochromatic design. Only 150 pieces are available.