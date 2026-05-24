Audemars Piguet teams up with fashion duo Yoon and Verbal for the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon
The Swiss watchmaker collaborates with Ambush founders Yoon and Verbal on the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon that pairs a monochromatic titanium case and black aventurine dial with a striking red tourbillon as its focal point.
Yes, the AP x Swatch Royal Pop may have dominated headlines over the past week, with frenzied queues and chaotic scenes making waves around the world as eager buyers clambered to own a more accessible rendition of the iconic Royal Oak.
But there’s another collaboration that just dropped and is worth paying attention to. Audemars Piguet (AP) has teamed up with fashion duo Yoon and Verbal, the founders of streetwear and jewellery label Ambush, for a bold take on the Royal Oak’s architectural language.
The result is the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon, a 38.5mm limited edition watch rendered in titanium. It pairs a shimmering black aventurine dial with a vivid red tourbillon, the sole burst of colour on an otherwise monochromatic design. Only 150 pieces are available.
Based in Tokyo, Yoon and Verbal are a creative partnership whose work spans fashion, music and contemporary culture. Yoon is a designer and creative director, while Verbal is a music producer and cultural entrepreneur. Together, they co-founded Ambush, a design studio that began with experimental jewellery and quickly evolved into a full-fledged high-fashion brand with a cult following. The pair have also collaborated with brands such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bvlgari.
Red is a signature hue of the duo. “Red has always been a powerful colour for us, while the tourbillon cage represents the heart of the watch – the force that keeps everything in motion. Red evokes the Earth’s core: the origin point, the source of energy and, ultimately, the beginning of how we measure time itself,” said Verbal.
The sandblasted, satin-brushed, and polished titanium case is complemented by a black ceramic crown fitted with a titanium chip. The dial features an openworked architecture that offers a glimpse into the Calibre 2982, developed specifically for this collaborative limited edition. Blackened 18-carat white gold hands are filled with luminescent material to ensure optimal readability, while the tone-on-tone inner bezel features a contrasting minute tracker to preserve the coherence of the display.
Yoon describes the design of the watch as “something truly universal that anyone could connect with”. “Creativity is always in motion. You keep evolving, regenerating, moving forward, so the design of this limited edition had to follow that energy.”
Turning the watch over reveals a clear view of the movement, along with the inscriptions “Audemars Piguet”, “Y/V” and “Limited Edition”. For added versatility, the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon comes with an interchangeable strap system, allowing wearers to easily switch between black and red rubber straps, both adorned with a “micro-mosaic” motif.
Commenting on the collaboration, Illaria Resta, CEO of AP, said, “Audemars Piguet is built on collective energy. Working with Yoon and Verbal offers a fresh lens on the Royal Oak Concept's intricate architecture. Their purposeful emphasis on the tourbillon and the movement's core elements brings the mechanics of time to the fore, reflecting our shared vision to return to the essential.”
The collaboration continues AP’s longstanding engagement with the worlds of fashion, music and contemporary culture. Over the years, the Swiss watchmaker has partnered with a diverse roster of creatives, from musicians such as Travis Scott and Jay-Z to designers and artists such as Kaws who bring fresh perspectives to its watchmaking heritage. The collaboration with Yoon and Verbal reinforces AP’s position at the intersection of horology and contemporary culture.