Audi joins F1 in 2026 – can the former Sauber team climb the Formula One grid?

Can a team that ranked ninth out of 10 last year fare any better in the 2026 Formula One season? That’s the burning question on the minds of F1 fans as the season kicks off in Melbourne last weekend (Mar 8), with Kick Sauber now known as the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

But this isn’t simply a rebrand. Sauber’s somewhat tacky lime green and black have been replaced by a cooler titanium silver, carbon black and Audi red livery – and hopes are that the new look signals more points, more podiums and perhaps even a win or two for former Sauber drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, now in Audi race suits.

Enter Jonathan Wheatley.

The F1 veteran worked closely with Michael Schumacher, helping him to his first two Formula One World Championship titles with Benetton in the mid-1990s, before Schumacher’s historic move to Ferrari.

In 2002, Benetton became Renault. Wheatley again helped deliver back-to-back championships alongside Fernando Alonso, as the team swept both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in the mid-2000s.