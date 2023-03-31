Futuristic cars, exclusive test drives, interactive exhibits and more at Audi’s showcase in Singapore

Ever wondered what the car of the future will look like? Well, Audi’s immersive House of Progress showcase might just have the answer.

Open to the public from Mar 31 to Apr 16, House of Progress, held at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay, is a free experiential event with several futuristic Audi cars on display. These include the Audi grandsphere concept, which challenges the boundaries of automotive design and presents a transformative spacious interior reminiscent of a first-class lounge.

“Advancements in electric vehicle and autonomous technology have been transformative for designers, who are no longer limited by traditional constraints,” said Jason Battersby, Exterior Designer, Audi AG. “Inspired by a first-class flight, the Audi grandsphere concept combines luxury air travel with Level 4 autonomous driving. It realises a vision where form and function integrate beautifully, presenting an uncompromised ideal for future D-segment vehicles.”