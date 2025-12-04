Inside the Avatr 11, the EV blending European refinement with Chinese innovation

Mention Nader Faghihzadeh to a casual motorist, and the name may draw a blank. But for those who follow the evolution of automotive aesthetics, Faghihzadeh is renowned for his precise, restrained elegance in premium car design. He played a significant role in shaping both the interior and exterior designs of the flagship BMW 7 Series and created the flowing silhouette of the 6 Series Gran Coupe. Under his influence, Munich’s elite saloons acquired their distinct look and feel.

Faghihzadeh’s move in 2019 to join Avatr as chief design officer and executive vice president of design marked a pivotal moment. It signalled the Chinese EV market’s ambition to go beyond imitation or price competition, aiming instead to acquire pedigree and craft its own luxurious identity. Avatr is far from a fleeting startup – it is a joint venture backed by major Chinese corporations: Changan for automotive engineering, Huawei for intelligent technology, and CATL for its global battery manufacturing.

The Avatr 11 (pronounced ‘one-one’) is not simply another entry in the EV market. It is a bold, thought-provoking vehicle that combines the strengths of its founding partners, establishing itself as a new benchmark in luxury electric vehicles. The design directive from Faghihzadeh was to embody “New Emotive Luxury” – an approach that favours intimacy and intelligence over spectacle, aiming to evoke genuine feeling. This vision has produced a grand tourer that unites Munich’s design DNA, Shenzhen’s intelligent hardware, and advanced battery cells, positioning Avatr for success on a global stage.

BLENDED IDENTITY