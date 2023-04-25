FJ Benjamin launches designer shoe and lifestyle concept in Orchard Road's Paragon

After the world slowly began emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns, Douglas Benjamin, group CEO of FJ Benjamin, noticed one sector of retail that was booming – luxury.

“There was a time during lockdown when all our shops in Southeast Asia were closed. Something in my gut told me that we would survive, but I was thinking, what will be next for the company? How could we change our business model?” shared Benjamin.

Keen on tapping on the post-COVID luxury shopping boom, “I decided I wanted to do something different,” he added.

Founded in 1959, FJ Benjamin is a fashion retail company that originally introduced single-brand boutiques in Singapore. At present, it manages over 20 brands and operates 144 stores in Southeast Asia. Brands currently in its portfolio include Marc Jacobs, Faure Le Page, Pretty Ballerinas, Lancel and more.

On Apr 17, the company marked its return to the high-end luxury market with the opening of its newest concept – Avenue on 3 – located on the third level of Orchard Road’s Paragon Shopping Centre.

Spanning almost 8,000 sq ft, Avenue on 3 is a multi-label luxury shoe and lifestyle concept. Its main draw is a dedicated shoe shopping area, retailing everything from high-end stilettos, ballet flats, mules, sandals to sneakers. A wide variety of brands are showcased – from Aquazzura, Gianvito Rossi, Alaia, Rene Caovilla, Loewe, Giuseppe Zanotti, Rosantica, Sergio Rossi, Valextra and more.