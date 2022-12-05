Balenciaga’s provocations have gone too far with an ad showing children holding teddy bears in bondage gear

High fashion often straddles the boundary between tradition and transgression, and nobody does so more daringly than Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga. “Sometimes people get offended by certain things . . . but there is a reason for those things when we do them. It’s never accidental,” he told the FT last month.

Balenciaga had a different story this week after it faced protests from its “brand ambassador” Kim Kardashian and others over an advertisement showing children holding teddy bears in bondage gear. “It was never our intent to include [child abuse] in our narrative,” said the Kering-owned luxury brand as it apologised.

Presumably not, but Demna (his professional name) has a record of provocation, including dressing adult models in latex fetish bodysuits and marching them across the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for a recent collection. Given that, and his habit of being photographed in a Balenciaga couture ink-tinted, polyurethane face shield, you start to get the picture.

I am willing to accept, bizarre though it is, that the glimpse of an extract from a US Supreme Court ruling on child pornography in another Balenciaga ad was accidental. It sued the production company involved, claiming it had “associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject”, but dropped legal action on Friday.

But the bears are another matter. Balenciaga hired Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer who had published an artistic volume of photos of children from more than 50 countries with their toys. It got Galimberti to photograph child models holding plush bear handbags from a Demna runway show, with the bears dressed in fishnet tops, leather harnesses and chains.

Demna did not direct the ad and it does not appear to have occurred to anyone present that combining images of children and sadomasochism was a step too far. That is inexplicable, but it is the kind of blunder that happens in an avant-garde world where aesthetic and moral conventions are often airbrushed out of the picture.