Uluwatu Estate: The luxury property in Bali that took 14 years to complete

The subtle architecture puts the focus on the natural wonders of the site, which is experienced whether at the pool, in the suites or just meandering about. Landscaped steps let guests mitigate the irregular terrain easily. Given the long and narrow plot, ocean views are rare. Thus, all the suites were designed with their own “attraction” or “internal view” of ponds, gardens or courtyards. Full-height glass windows wash light into the spaces and the abundance of natural materials creates a tranquil atmosphere in harmony with nature.

Solid teakwood and ironwood – chosen for their durability in the tropical climate – clad ceilings and bedroom floors, and are used to make doors, carpentry works and furniture. Terrazzo on the bedroom floors, and pebble wash at the bathrooms and outdoor spaces create seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. In the communal areas, beige, textured Palimana stone lend offer tactility and calm.

Limestone that was excavated from the site was reused to form external walls, new foundations or levelling for the land. “Since it came from the site, it meant that it could take the relatively harsh weather of Uluwatu. Moreover by re-using it, we saved the effort and cost of bringing in new materials, as well as solved the problem of disposing it from the remote site. It is, in our small way, a form of being responsible designers in terms of sustainable construction,” said Tan on the limestone that was painted a dark grey hue for a more contemporary look.