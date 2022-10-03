Ballet flats are in fashion again and here are some stylish picks

It’s somehow a little odd to say that ballet flats are back, because so many of us are accustomed to having them as a permanent staple in our shoe wardrobe. But while they have always been around, they’ve hardly been seen as a trendy shoe (except for a moment in the early 2010s), but instead more of a classic footwear option for off-duty days or when we need to be on the move.

This year, however, these easy-to-wear shoes have been thrust in the spotlight on the runways of fall/winter 2022 – particularly at Miu Miu, whose satin ballet-shoe-inspired version is going viral on social media and has been named the shoe to be seen in this season by fashion media.

Its popularity is, of course, in part due to the ongoing balletcore trend, in which ballet flats are naturally an essential component for completing outfit pairings comprising wrap tops, bodysuits, tulle dresses and other pieces that emulated ballerina style.

But, of course, ballet flats don’t necessarily have to be worn with dancer-inspired outfits – after all, we’ve already been wearing them with practically everything in our wardrobe, from jeans and skirts to dresses and even work wear. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes, and social media influencer Matilda Djerf are seen doing exactly that lately, wearing their flats – in varied styles, from the classic ballerina to slingbacks and Mary Janes – with jeans and summer dresses for a breezy, relaxed vibe.