Ballet flats are in fashion again and here are some stylish picks
Fall/Winter 2022 welcomes the comfortable and versatile ballerina shoe as one of its key trends and here’s why you should get yourself a few new pairs.
It’s somehow a little odd to say that ballet flats are back, because so many of us are accustomed to having them as a permanent staple in our shoe wardrobe. But while they have always been around, they’ve hardly been seen as a trendy shoe (except for a moment in the early 2010s), but instead more of a classic footwear option for off-duty days or when we need to be on the move.
This year, however, these easy-to-wear shoes have been thrust in the spotlight on the runways of fall/winter 2022 – particularly at Miu Miu, whose satin ballet-shoe-inspired version is going viral on social media and has been named the shoe to be seen in this season by fashion media.
Its popularity is, of course, in part due to the ongoing balletcore trend, in which ballet flats are naturally an essential component for completing outfit pairings comprising wrap tops, bodysuits, tulle dresses and other pieces that emulated ballerina style.
But, of course, ballet flats don’t necessarily have to be worn with dancer-inspired outfits – after all, we’ve already been wearing them with practically everything in our wardrobe, from jeans and skirts to dresses and even work wear. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes, and social media influencer Matilda Djerf are seen doing exactly that lately, wearing their flats – in varied styles, from the classic ballerina to slingbacks and Mary Janes – with jeans and summer dresses for a breezy, relaxed vibe.
Take a cue from fall’s fashion runways if you’d like to go for a fashion-forward look, and pair your ballet flats with something that’s a little more unexpected – like a micro-mini skirt, baggy jeans, boxy shorts or a girly dress in a semi-formal style. You can even jazz ballet flats up with hosiery too, and wear them with scrunched-up knee-high socks as seen at Miu Miu, although we’d only recommend this for those who have the requisite confidence and attitude.
Ballet flats could be the easiest trend of the year to work since they can be worn with literally anything, if you are okay with foregoing a height boost from heels, that is. They are also the perfect shoe for the moderately relaxed “post-pandemic” dress code that many corporate offices have begun to embrace. With so many other chic options from our favourite designers and shoe labels to choose from this season, there’s one for every occasion and style personality.
SATIN BALLERINAS, S$1,460, BY MIU MIU
The most popular iteration of the ballet flat trend is undoubtedly Miu Miu’s satin design with a logo-emblazoned grosgrain strap and bow detail, which looks almost just like an actual ballet shoe. Seen on influencers everywhere, it’s this season’s must-have footwear for fashionistas.
WOOL AND GROSGRAIN MARY JANES, S$1,870, BY CHANEL
This preppy take on the ballet flat has a low heel, the signature Chanel black toe caps and tweed fabric, topped with a flower-shaped buckle for a quirky accent. These would make for such an adorable pairing with socks for those who are thinking of trying out the runway trend. Leg wear
SUEDE BALLET FLATS, US$850 (S$1,197), BY THE ROW FROM NET-A-PORTER
Made for the minimalist, this understated pair in fine suede has a slightly angled toe box and the most discreet of details in the subtly puckered front.
ADE FLAT BALLERINA PUMPS, S$955, BY JIMMY CHOO FROM FARFETCH
Ballet flats don’t have to be boring, and these show how interesting details, like pearl accents across the strap, can elevate a simple shoe style elegantly.
VINTAGE CHECK CANVAS BALLET FLATS, S$880, BY BURBERRY FROM MYTHERESA
Can’t resist an instantly recognisable brand monogram or print? Then these flats in Burberry’s classic check are perfect for you.
D’ORSAY DENIM BALLET FLATS, S$1,100, BY ROGER VIVIER FROM MYTHERESA
Another iconic designer shoe given a casual twist with a D’Orsay style and denim fabric, this style is like a chic pair of jeans for your feet.
LES BALLERINES CELINE BALLET FLATS, PRICE UNAVAILABLE, BY CELINE
Exude discreet luxury in these classic lambskin flats in a subtle sage green – a truly transeasonal and timeless pick that also ranks high in versatility.
TABI SPLIT-TOE LEATHER BALLET FLATS, US$835.59 (S$1,175), BY MAISON MARGIELA FROM NET-A-PORTER