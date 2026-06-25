Bang & Olufsen’s newly refurbished Singapore flagship is rethinking how luxury audio is sold

There is a pair of S$640,000 (US$495,500) loudspeakers at the centre of Bang & Olufsen’s new Singapore flagship that is not, strictly speaking, for sale.

The Beolab 90 Titan Edition exists in the same conversational register as a Patek Philippe or a Steinway – objects whose value derives from craft, scarcity and the emotional weight accumulated over time.

Designed for the most discerning listeners, the Beolab 90 delivers precise, powerful sound in virtually any space. Each speaker produces 8,200 watts through 18 premium drivers, 14 channels of ICEpower (Bang & Olufsen’s audio partner) 300-watt amplification, and four 1,000-watt Class D Heliox amplifier channels, making it a masterclass in acoustic engineering.

Each piece is commissioned individually, with production beginning only after an order is placed. Ownership, in this context, feels closer to stewardship.