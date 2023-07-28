Barbie movie: See all the Chanel looks spotted in the film

There’s no denying that Barbie’s got style. And if you’re one of the Barbie enthusiasts who has already caught the new movie after it opened in cinemas on Jul 20 in Singapore, you might have noticed that the titular character played by Margot Robbie is dripping in Chanel.

Now, that’s no coincidence. The French fashion house has revealed that it collaborated with the film’s creatives to create some of the looks worn by the global icon. Additionally, Oscar nominee Margot Robbie is a house ambassador for Chanel.