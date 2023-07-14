Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken, shows the virtues of a matching summer beach ensemble

As the Barbie movie approaches opening, the memes, the merch and the mania are peaking. However, pay too much attention to this fiesta of kitsch and you could be left feeling as jittery as a seven-year-old after too much cake at a party.

In fact, a Barbie-themed cake slathered with “dance party sprinkles”, which sound a bit Class A but are apparently just sugar, is simply one of the many promotional products pegged to the movie. Need more landfill in your life? There are also Barbie pool floats, lipsticks, shoes, luggage and adult-sized roller skates. Not to mention the real life Malibu Dreamhouse, complete with roller disco, available to rent on Airbnb.

And then there’s the fashion. On social media, any celebrity wearing pink in the past 12 months has been rolled into the Barbie phenomenon. Even a financial newspaper on pink paper simply must be #Barbiecore. There is some validity in this particular trend, though — ever since Valentino dedicated an entire collection to a proprietary shade of hot pink in March 2022, created with colour specialists Pantone, it has trickled down to more everydoll wardrobes.