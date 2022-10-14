See inside Battersea Power Station in London, an icon brought back to life

Today, the iconic four-chimney building is the centrepiece of the £9 billion (S$14.3 billion) regeneration project that aims to create a thriving riverside neighbourhood. Spanning 42 acres including 3.5 million sq ft of mixed commercial space as well as 4,239 new homes, Battersea Power Station is certainly a showstopper even in the context of the UK’s cutthroat property market. What sets the development apart is having an extraordinary building that serves as an anchor to build their vision of a dynamic, modern and global neighbourhood.

“What makes Battersea Power Station so unique, beyond just its scale and architectural beauty, is its cultural importance. Its status as an icon has grown stronger over the years, immortalised in countless film and TV appearances, as well as album covers like Pink Floyd’s Animals. It’s hard to attach a value to such a rich cultural offering – it’s not something that can easily be acquired or replicated,” said Meriam Makiya, Head of Residential at Battersea Power Station Development Company.

Judging from the initial uptake – Apple has moved its London offices here and 85 per cent of commercial spaces have already been leased – they’re well on the way in making their goals a reality.

LOVELY BONES

After Battersea Power Station was decommissioned in 1983, there were several ideas on how best to use it, including turning it into an audacious theme park. None of the proposals pushed through and the Grade II* listed building experienced what often happens to many heritage properties: A slow march to complete decay.

It was not until the last decade that a proper plan and sufficient investment paved the way for its current incarnation. Under the hands of its current owners, Sime Darby Property, S P Setia and the Employees’ Provident Fund of Malaysia, the last couple of years have seen a careful reconstruction of the Power Station itself as well as a phased development that saw the sprawling site transformed into various residential, commercial, retail and leisure spaces.