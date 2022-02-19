Beijing Winter Olympics fashion: Prada snowboards, Tiffany & Co necklaces

The competition is tight at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with athletes scoring big not just in the sporting department, but in fashion too.

From Prada snowboards to Vera Wang figure skating outfits, here are five luxury brands spotted at the Winter Games.

LOUIS VUITTON

Team USA snowboarding icon Shaun White rocked up to the Winter Olympic Games in custom Louis Vuitton, a collaboration between the luxury house and White’s own brand, Whitespace.