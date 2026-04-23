Bentley Continental GT Speed: Better, even without the W12
Bentley’s new Continental GT Speed replaces the old W12 with an Ultra Performance Hybrid V8 – and emerges quicker, more refined and more complete.
I have a confession to make about luxury. Not the gaudy, logo-heavy sort that announces itself from across a carpark, but the kind that doesn’t need to. True luxury is the ability to opt out entirely – to sit somewhere deeply agreeable, do absolutely nothing of consequence, and feel not just justified but righteous in doing so.
For years, Bentley has specialised in precisely that sort of environment. The singular and slightly absurd distinction is that this particular one travels at 335 km/h.
For decades, that experience was underwritten by a six-litre W12 engine – an object of such unapologetic, almost philosophical excess that it felt less engineered than believed into existence. Twelve cylinders arranged in a W, two banks of six sharing a common crankcase, breathing deeply and spending lavishly at all times. It didn’t just power the car – it furnished it with a soul. Now it has been retired.
In its place is an “Ultra Performance Hybrid”, which sounds, frankly, like something you’d find in a brochure for a very expensive blender.
Naturally, purists – myself included – are cross. A Bentley without a W12 is a bit like a stately home without draughts – technically improved, but haunted by something intangible, some ghost of a character you didn’t realise you were attached to until it was gone.
And yet, inconveniently, the new car is better. Not differently good, or good in ways that require adjustment. Better. Full stop.
ON THE MATTER OF GOING VERY QUICKLY INDEED
The new Continental GT Speed pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. Written down like that, it sounds responsible. Considered, even. It is neither.
The combined output is 771hp and 1,000Nm of torque. These are not numbers so much as statements of intent – the kind issued by an entity that has decided to stop being polite about the matter. The electric motor’s contribution is felt most profoundly in the instant before speed, that quantum moment between intention and motion. Where the old car would gather itself, inhale and consider, this one simply goes.
The result is 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds in a car weighing about 2.5 tonnes. In practice, it feels less like acceleration and more like being briskly relocated by something that has made up its mind about you.
There is, however, a more civilised register. Up to 81km of electric-only range allows you to drift silently through the streets of Singapore with the discretion of a ghost. Then the road opens up, the V8 clears its throat, and the whole character of the car shifts – like a person at a party who has just remembered they don’t have to behave. Together, the 4.0-litre V8 and 190PS electric motor deliver a total range of 859km, giving the car genuine everyday usability to go with its performance.
Bentley has always existed slightly beyond the car itself. It is, in the best sense, an attitude with an engine.
THE BUSINESS OF LOOKING EXPENSIVE
The design, we are told, is inspired by a “resting beast”. This is the sort of phrase that sounds authoritative until you spend a moment with it, at which point it dissolves gently into air. What the car actually looks like is a large, very expensive object that has been edited – streamlined, clarified, made to look as though it has seen everything and remains mildly interested.
The most visible change is at the front. Where the previous generation carried four headlamps – a signature as recognisable as a family crest – there are now two, larger, sharper and more assured. It’s a bold revision, like a long-established actor changing their haircut late in a distinguished career. Briefly unsettling, but ultimately correct.
At the rear, the lighting is more theatrical – elongated clusters with layered detail that approach flamboyance and then, with commendable self-control, stop just short. The overall stance is wide, low and planted, as though it has already factored in what you are about to do and found it unimpressive. It does not look like it wants to race you. It looks like it raced you some time ago and hasn’t thought about it since.
Bentley interiors have historically been monuments to craft – leather in quantities that would embarrass a small herd, wood veneers matched with forensic attention, metalwork that rewards close inspection. The Continental GT Speed continues this tradition, but with a different energy: less exuberance, more composure. It is the difference between a host who tells you how good the food is and one who simply ensures the glass is never empty.
Not reduced, then. Edited. The materials remain superlative, but the overall presentation is calmer – more like a considered sentence than an enthusiastic paragraph.
The seats adjust themselves continuously while you drive, making micro-corrections so subtle you barely register them. Only somewhere around the 90-minute mark do you notice that you are less tired than expected. This is luxury of a rare and refined sort – the kind that works hardest when you are paying the least attention.
And then there is the Rotating Display, a section of dashboard that revolves between a touchscreen, a set of analogue gauges and a plain panel of wood veneer, as though the car is offering you a choice of which century you’d like to inhabit. Technically, it is a glorified switch. It is also one of the more thoughtful gestures in modern motoring: an acknowledgement that sometimes connectivity is the thing you need, and sometimes it is precisely the thing you are trying to escape.
THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE AGILE TWO-AND-A-HALF TONNES
Physics, as a discipline, has strong opinions about what objects of this mass should be capable of through corners. In this instance, physics is not just wrong but conspicuously so.
With torque vectoring and an active electronic differential quietly arbitrating between the wheels, the Continental GT Speed handles with a composure that borders on the philosophical. It turns in cleanly and without drama, grips with the confidence of something much lighter, and exits corners with an authority that makes you reconsider what you thought you understood about inertia.
I performed a single-handed U-turn at moderate speed and never once threatened the second lane marking, thanks to new two-chamber air springs, dual-valve dampers, and, for the first time in the car’s history, a rear-biased 49:51 weight distribution.
In Comfort mode, it glides, absorbs and insulates. Alexandra Road’s ongoing roadworks registered as little more than a distant rumour. In Sport mode, something else surfaces: sharper responses, more weight in the steering, and an exhaust note that sounds less tuned than remembered, as though the car has recalled something essential about its character and decided to stop concealing it.
At 335 km/h – the car’s quoted maximum – the cabin reportedly remains entirely habitable. One could, in theory, hold a conversation. The more pressing challenge on our expressways is finding an appropriate stretch of tarmac on which to confirm it.
The driver display shows what the car is making of the traffic around it during Bentley’s “semi-assisted” mode – which is, when you think about it, rather more than most drivers manage themselves.
Intelligent Park Assist does the dull bit so you don’t have to – and probably rather more methodically.
There are, as always, a few footnotes. The rear seats are, at best, symbolic – suited to coats, briefcases, or people you feel warmly about in principle but do not especially need to speak to. The options list remains impressively ambitious; items you might reasonably expect as standard reveal themselves instead as opportunities for further self-expression and expenditure. These are not flaws so much as inherited characteristics.
PROGRESS, ANNOYINGLY
So, is it still a proper Bentley? Yes. Irritatingly, comprehensively and without concession, yes.
While the W12 is gone – and will be mourned quietly by those who understood what it meant – the essential character has not only survived the transition but emerged clarified on the other side. The hybrid system doesn’t compromise the identity – it sharpens it. The car is quieter when you want quiet and faster when you need speed, and the gap between those two states is now so immediate, so electrically decisive, that it stops feeling like a trade-off and starts feeling like a gift.
It is, when all is said and driven, precisely what a Bentley has always been: a very calm place from which to do something entirely outrageous. The W12 made that argument with twelve cylinders and magnificent indifference to fuel economy. The Ultra Performance Hybrid makes it with a different kind of conviction – considered, contemporary and no less absolute.
The beast, it turns out, is merely resting.