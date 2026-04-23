Bentley Continental GT Speed: Better, even without the W12

The design, we are told, is inspired by a “resting beast”. This is the sort of phrase that sounds authoritative until you spend a moment with it, at which point it dissolves gently into air. What the car actually looks like is a large, very expensive object that has been edited – streamlined, clarified, made to look as though it has seen everything and remains mildly interested.

The most visible change is at the front. Where the previous generation carried four headlamps – a signature as recognisable as a family crest – there are now two, larger, sharper and more assured. It’s a bold revision, like a long-established actor changing their haircut late in a distinguished career. Briefly unsettling, but ultimately correct.

At the rear, the lighting is more theatrical – elongated clusters with layered detail that approach flamboyance and then, with commendable self-control, stop just short. The overall stance is wide, low and planted, as though it has already factored in what you are about to do and found it unimpressive. It does not look like it wants to race you. It looks like it raced you some time ago and hasn’t thought about it since.

Bentley interiors have historically been monuments to craft – leather in quantities that would embarrass a small herd, wood veneers matched with forensic attention, metalwork that rewards close inspection. The Continental GT Speed continues this tradition, but with a different energy: less exuberance, more composure. It is the difference between a host who tells you how good the food is and one who simply ensures the glass is never empty.

Not reduced, then. Edited. The materials remain superlative, but the overall presentation is calmer – more like a considered sentence than an enthusiastic paragraph.

The seats adjust themselves continuously while you drive, making micro-corrections so subtle you barely register them. Only somewhere around the 90-minute mark do you notice that you are less tired than expected. This is luxury of a rare and refined sort – the kind that works hardest when you are paying the least attention.

And then there is the Rotating Display, a section of dashboard that revolves between a touchscreen, a set of analogue gauges and a plain panel of wood veneer, as though the car is offering you a choice of which century you’d like to inhabit. Technically, it is a glorified switch. It is also one of the more thoughtful gestures in modern motoring: an acknowledgement that sometimes connectivity is the thing you need, and sometimes it is precisely the thing you are trying to escape.