9 beauty advent calendars to make the countdown to Christmas 2026 more fun
Artist-illustrated boxes, vintage-inspired travel trunks and even a calendar that counts down to New Year’s Eve feature in this year’s festive line-up.
Christmas trees are sprouting up in malls, yule logs are being iced, and Mariah Carey is defrosting. The countdown to Christmas is on, and if you can’t wait till the big day for the unwrapping marathon, these luxury advent calendars for 2026 offer the perfect excuse to get a little taste of the spirit of giving (and receiving) before Dec 25.
When the tradition first emerged in 19th-century Germany, advent calendars didn’t come in fancy boxes filled with little gifts. Instead, families would light candles, erase chalk marks on doors or add a straw to the Nativity crib each day. Today, advent calendars are becoming increasingly indulgent. What started as windows hiding tiny chocolates and festive illustrations has evolved into elaborate creations filled with everything from skincare bestsellers and limited-edition fragrances to collectible keepsakes – and no, we’re not talking about stretchy strings and bobby pins.
It’s not just what’s inside that counts either. Some luxury houses have collaborated with artists to create elaborate designs that make just as big a statement on the outside, making the calendars as collectible as the gifts within. From fragrance-filled chests to drawers that’ll delight skincare enthusiasts, here are some luxury beauty advent calendars to shop for 2026.
Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
Liberty’s beauty advent calendar is sought after by beauty insiders every year, and for good reason: it’s beautifully designed and filled with products from cult-favourite luxury brands. This year, expect bestsellers that will get you holiday-ready by the time Christmas rolls around. Skincare fans can look forward to full-sized favourites like Sisley Paris’ Sisleya Essential Skin Care Lotion, Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil and Sunday Riley’s CEO. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, while fine fragrance lovers will appreciate inclusions from cult names like DS & Durga and Ex Nihilo. The box comes adorned with illustrations by artist Clym Evernden and can be kept pristine with the accompanying Liberty-print drawstring bag.
Le 30 Montaigne Dior Advent Calendar
Designed in the shape of Dior's signature star, the 2026 advent calendar recreates the facade of 30 Avenue Montaigne, with an elaborate central scene inspired by a gingerbread confectionery atelier. At its heart is a miniature couture gown embellished with delicate floral motifs, paying tribute to the house’s heritage in fashion and craftsmanship.
Behind the 24 illustrated doors, you’ll find miniature editions of Dior favourites like J’adore Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior Essence, Sauvage Eau de Toilette and Dior Homme Eau de Toilette, alongside Rouge Dior lipsticks, Dior Addict Lip Glow and Lip Maximizer, and Diorshow mascara. On the skincare front, there’s Dior Prestige La Creme, Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Activated Serum and Dior Capture Le Serum to look forward to. And because it wouldn’t be a festive special without a few extra treats, Dior has included a Delice scented candle and three ornaments for the Christmas tree.
Byredo Advent Calendar
Trust Byredo to keep you smelling fresh and looking good throughout the festive season. The 25-day affair promises products from its fragrance, makeup, body care, home and accessories collections. Housed within vivid blue drawers are products featuring signature scents like Bal d’Afrique, Blanche and Mojave Ghost in a variety of formats, from perfumes and body mists to hair perfume. To freshen up the home before guests arrive, there are Bibliotheque, Tree House and Summer Rain candles. Other keepsakes include a leather travel case for fragrances, a scented ceramic and a pocket mirror.
The 12 Days of Bader
Skincare is serious business at Augustinus Bader, and this advent calendar is an easy way to explore the brand’s proprietary TFC8 technology. Housed in a box dressed in the brand’s signature cobalt blue and copper hues, the calendar offers 12 products for a head-to-toe skincare ritual. The routine starts with cult favourites like The Cream Cleansing Gel, The Vitamin C Serum and The Rich Cream, while The Hand Treatment and The Body Cream extend the benefits of the brand’s patented blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules to the rest of the body. To finish, there’s a lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen that protects against sun damage.
Cle de Peau Beaute Courage to Wish Advent Calendar
Cle de Peau Beaute brings a little Christmas magic to its 12-day, carousel-inspired advent calendar with the help of Japanese illustrator Yukiko Noritake, who drew inspiration from a shooting star for her ethereal artwork. Behind the illuminated windows are five full-sized and six travel-sized skincare and makeup products, ranging from the famous La Creme and Eye Contour Cream Supreme to the UV Protective Cream and limited-edition Eye Color Quad (506 Starry Eyes). The collection also comes with a special-edition keychain as a year-round reminder to have the courage to dream.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris The Countdown Calendar
The excitement doesn’t have to stop on Christmas Day. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris continues the countdown all the way to New Year’s Eve with The Countdown Calendar, a seven-day calendar numbered from Dec 25 to 31. The gifts within include cult favourites like Baccarat Rouge 540 extrait de parfum and Grand Soir eau de parfum, alongside festive offerings like the Mon beau Sapin scented candle, with its notes of pine. As a little celebration at the end, there’s a “surprise” compartment that opens to reveal Mon beau Sapin potpourri, designed to be poured into a dedicated space in the calendar.
Christian Louboutin Advent Calendar
Bombshell heels aren’t the only things that Christian Louboutin is good for. The luxury shoemaker also has a collection of beauty products, and you can discover 24 of them with its limited-edition advent calendar. Expect nine fragrances in miniature, travel-ready sizes, a selection of glossy and matte lipsticks, lip oils and even its well-loved Lalaque Le Vernis Brilliant Nail Colour in the signature Rouge Louboutin hue.
The Aesop Valise
For the fragrance snob, not any advent calendar would do. Aesop’s limited-release festive special this year comes in a reusable silver carry-on case that opens to reveal 13 numbered boxes for the countdown to Christmas. The miniature versions of its bestsellers include Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser and Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, while the mini eau de parfums are handy for travelling. For the home, there’s a full-sized Ptolemy Aromatique Candle, with a scent reminiscent of an ancient forest.
Penhaligon’s Advent Calendar 2026
British fragrance house Penhaligon’s wants to take you on an adventure as you approach the big day. Inspired by the golden age of train travel, its advent calendar offers 24 perfumed delights, ranging from travel-sized perfumes and body lotions to hand washes, scented candles and colognes. The vintage travel trunk-inspired boxes, decked in Christmas colours, double as festive decor and can be used to store beauty products long after Christmas.