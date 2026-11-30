Christmas trees are sprouting up in malls, yule logs are being iced, and Mariah Carey is defrosting. The countdown to Christmas is on, and if you can’t wait till the big day for the unwrapping marathon, these luxury advent calendars for 2026 offer the perfect excuse to get a little taste of the spirit of giving (and receiving) before Dec 25.

When the tradition first emerged in 19th-century Germany, advent calendars didn’t come in fancy boxes filled with little gifts. Instead, families would light candles, erase chalk marks on doors or add a straw to the Nativity crib each day. Today, advent calendars are becoming increasingly indulgent. What started as windows hiding tiny chocolates and festive illustrations has evolved into elaborate creations filled with everything from skincare bestsellers and limited-edition fragrances to collectible keepsakes – and no, we’re not talking about stretchy strings and bobby pins.

It’s not just what’s inside that counts either. Some luxury houses have collaborated with artists to create elaborate designs that make just as big a statement on the outside, making the calendars as collectible as the gifts within. From fragrance-filled chests to drawers that’ll delight skincare enthusiasts, here are some luxury beauty advent calendars to shop for 2026.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar