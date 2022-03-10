Take a deep dive: Here are the best diving watches for men this season

Whether or not one dives has very little to do with the desire to own a diving watch. There is something about wearing an instrument built for a specific, potentially life-endangering activity that adds to one’s sense of daring and adventure, however far that notion is from the reality of a modern white collar life.

Still, diving watches are as tough as they look, and for that reason alone they make excellent choices for those who like their things to last.

Diving watches need to be ISO 6425-compliant, which means they need to be water-resistant to at least 100m, be visible in darkness, and be able to measure elapsed dive time (through a marked bezel, for instance) among other things.

(Video: Aik Chen and Jasper Loh)

When combined with stylish flourishes via fancy colourways, indexes and hands, you get everything you could possibly need from a brawny timepiece. Here are our current favourites.

TUDOR PELAGOS FXD “MARINE NATIONALE”