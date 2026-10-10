From the racetrack to the wrist: 7 standout driving watches of 2026

In the world of motorsport, every second counts, which is why the relationship between cars and watchmaking is such a natural one. Driving watches in particular – while rarely still used for its intended purposes in the age of technology – continue to capture the hearts of those who still appreciate the mechanical perfection that both automobiles and timepieces require.

But what makes a watch a “driver’s watch”? The answer, it seems, isn’t as definitive as pilot or dive watches, which usually boast clear design features like oversized crowns and complications like GMT. Instead, you’ll find that driver’s watches are often sporty, bear livery-inspired details and most importantly, are incorporated with the chronograph complication. The real giveaway usually lies in its name – think the Tag Heuer Carrera (named after a dangerous, high-speed open-road race in Mexico), Rolex Daytona (named after the famous speedway in Florida), or the Chopard Mille Miglia (named after a 1,000-mile endurance road race across Italy).

The marriage between Formula 1 teams and luxury watchmakers has also introduced a new class of driving watches – more hardcore, more technical, and more emotional in its storytelling. Decades of motorsport heritage and innovation are distilled into a collectible timepiece that lets you wear your heart on your wrist. Here are some outstanding driving watches to know in 2026.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Singapore Edition