From the racetrack to the wrist: 7 standout driving watches of 2026
From F1 team collaborations to heritage-inspired chronographs, these driving watches capture the spirit of motorsport through technical innovation, racing-inspired designs and sophisticated mechanical movements.
In the world of motorsport, every second counts, which is why the relationship between cars and watchmaking is such a natural one. Driving watches in particular – while rarely still used for its intended purposes in the age of technology – continue to capture the hearts of those who still appreciate the mechanical perfection that both automobiles and timepieces require.
But what makes a watch a “driver’s watch”? The answer, it seems, isn’t as definitive as pilot or dive watches, which usually boast clear design features like oversized crowns and complications like GMT. Instead, you’ll find that driver’s watches are often sporty, bear livery-inspired details and most importantly, are incorporated with the chronograph complication. The real giveaway usually lies in its name – think the Tag Heuer Carrera (named after a dangerous, high-speed open-road race in Mexico), Rolex Daytona (named after the famous speedway in Florida), or the Chopard Mille Miglia (named after a 1,000-mile endurance road race across Italy).
The marriage between Formula 1 teams and luxury watchmakers has also introduced a new class of driving watches – more hardcore, more technical, and more emotional in its storytelling. Decades of motorsport heritage and innovation are distilled into a collectible timepiece that lets you wear your heart on your wrist. Here are some outstanding driving watches to know in 2026.
IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Singapore Edition
Thirteen years after its first partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, IWC Schaffhausen has finally launched a Singapore edition of the collaborative timepiece. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has given its Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team chronograph a distinctly Singaporean makeover with the new Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Ref. IW388121. Created ahead of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, the timepiece retains the same 41mm titanium case, three-register chronograph layout and Petronas-green accents of its predecessors. Instead of the usual muted grey however, there is a find a striking purple dial and matching rubber strap inspired by Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim.
Inside, the watch carries IWC’s in-house Calibre 69385, an automatic chronograph movement with a 46-hour power reserve. The strap features IWC’s tool-free EasX-Change system too, making it easy for users to switch out their straps for different looks.
Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One
A limited edition of 1,959 pieces – a nod to Aston Martin’s first Formula 1 entry – this Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 is a driver-centric collectible that marries both brands’ heritage seamlessly. The 43mm timepiece comes in a lightweight titanium case with flecks of Aston Martin Racing Green on the carbon-fibre dial and lime green accents on the seconds hand as well as racing harness-inspired strap to tie in the F1 team’s official colours.
At the back, you get to appreciate the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 via the open sapphire-crystal caseback. The COSC-certified self-winding mechanical movement comes with an approximately 70-hour power reserve, and incorporates a specially developed matte-black tungsten rotor that not only bears the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team logo, but also engravings like “One of 1959” and “Instruments for Drivers.”
Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 26”
Tudor is keeping fans of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team race day ready with a limited edition timepiece that pays homage to the VCARB 03 2026 car. The aptly named Carbon 26 has a white dial with yellow accents, two hues that offer stark contrast against its dark 42mm carbon fibre case. Like every good driving watch, this timepiece is a chronograph that features chronograph pushers, a screw-down crown, and a fixed tachymeter bezel that allows its user to measure their average speed in units per hour.
The Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813 within is a COSC-certified automatic chronograph with a 70-hour power reserve. It’s a fitting timepiece for its F1 team, and with only 2,026 pieces available, it's definitely a limited edition watch worth adding to your collection if you’re a fan of the team.
H Moser & Cie Streamliner Alpine Drivers Pink Edition
If there’s anyone who could pull off creating a pink skeleton watch, it’s H Moser & Cie. The independent watchmaker cemented its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One team via the Streamliner Alpine Drivers Pink Edition, and it’s probably one of the most irreverent chronograph watches we’ve ever seen. Here, the familiar cushion-shaped Streamliner silhouette remains unchanged, with a 42.3mm stainless steel case that houses a mechanical feat – the Calibre HMC 700. The movement is an integrated flyback chronograph finished with anthracite grey bridges and Moser stripes, and features a flyback function that lets its user stop, reset to zero and restart the timing hand with a single press of the push-button.
To match the pink rubber strap that’s clearly also inspired by the car’s livery, matching pink Globolight indices and matching hour and minute hands were incorporated. Unlike traditional chronographs however, you won’t see subdials on this watch; instead the chronograph minutes and seconds are read centrally alongside the tachymeter scale that runs along the flange.
Richard Mille RM 43-01 Ferrari Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph
Few watchmakers can embody the intersection of motorsport and haute horlogerie quite like Richard Mille. The RM 43-01 Ferrari Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph comes in two limited-edition variants that channel the Italian marque’s pursuit of speed and engineering excellence into mechanically ambitious wristwatches.
At its heart is a hand-wound movement that combines a tourbillon with a split-seconds chronograph, allowing the wearer to time two separate events that begin together but finish at different times. The open-worked architecture puts this intricate mechanism on full display, while the tonneau-shaped case and racing-inspired details echo Ferrari’s design language. Available in Carbon TPT or a combination of titanium and Carbon TPT, the watches draw on the lightweight materials and technical aesthetics of high-performance racing cars. Each configuration is limited to only 75 pieces.
Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph
The classic blue-dialled Tag Heuer Monaco Calibre 11 – aka the “Steve McQueen” edition – has become one of the most recognisable chronographs in the world, but it was only this year that it received its own in-house calibre TH20-11.
Now slightly larger at 39.4mm (it was 39mm previously), the new timepiece is made from grade 5 titanium and features the same signature blue dial, only with a different layout to suit the new movement. The chronograph minutes counter now sits at 3 o’clock and the running seconds is at 9 o’clock, while the date window sits between them at 6 o’clock to keep the look symmetrical. For contrast and sportiness, there’s a red lacquered central chronograph hand that’ll help you keep track of those sprints.
The new movement – fully visible through the sapphire caseback – now comes finished with Geneva stripes and boasts a skeletonised rotor with an 80-hour power reserve.
Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Blu - 2026 Racing Edition
As the world sponsor and official timekeeper of the Mille Miglia vintage car rally since 1988, Chopard knows a thing or two about creating watches for drivers. The race's namesake watch collection, now known for its automotive-inspired design elements, has seen countless editions throughout the years, but this year’s has caught our eye for several reasons.
The Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Blu comes packaged within a 43mm Lucent Steel case and features a grey-blue dial with a grained finished that recalls asphalt-clad roads. For maximum legibility even at night, the sizeable, faceted hour and minute hands are accompanied by oversized Arabic numerals at 12 and 6 o’clock. The sporty aesthetic continues with the signature power reserve indicator on the left and the “1000 Miglia” arrow pointing to the date window at 3 o’clock. The latter is a little Easter egg meant to pay homage to the vintage road sign at the Brescia-Rome course.
Behind, the COSC-certified calibre 01.08-C is an automatic movement that can be admired via the sapphire crystal caseback. To cap off the whole automotive theme, the black textile strap also features a tyre-tread motif on its rubber lining.