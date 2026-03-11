Telling time without the hour hand – the modern allure of jumping hour watches
Often described as mechanical digital time, jumping hours show the hour through an aperture – then switch the numeral instantly at each full hour.
Jumping hour watches are often described as the mechanical form of “digital” time – the hour is read through a stationary aperture and advances abruptly at the top of each hour, rather than gliding continuously around the dial. But the concept predates both the pocket watch and the wristwatch.
Its origins trace back to 1656, when the Campani brothers answered Pope Alexander VII’s unusual request: a clock silent and dim enough not to disturb his sleep. Their design featured a stationary dial, with hours that “wandered” past a small aperture, backlit by candlelight or an oil lamp. Over time, the idea evolved from a continuously moving wandering hour to a mechanism that advances the numeral instantly at the 60th minute.
The earliest known jumping hour pocket watches appeared in the late 18th century and were commissioned for European royalty, including Marie Antoinette in 1785 and King Louis Philippe I of France around 1830. The complication’s commercial breakthrough came in 1883, when Austrian watchmaker Josef Pallweber devised a mechanism later adopted by IWC. It helped establish what we now call the direct-read display – time shown through an aperture that changes suddenly rather than gradually.
Jumping displays appeared on wristwatches in the early 1900s and found a natural home in the interwar Art Deco era. Beyond their modernist allure, dual-aperture guichet (French for window) dials were practical – they helped protect the fragile mineral crystals used on many early wristwatches by reducing the exposed opening.
After WWII, preferences swung back to conventional analogue layouts, and brands were less inclined to pursue complications that demanded precision engineering and costly manufacturing. The quartz revolution of the 1970s accelerated the decline: battery-powered watches delivered superior accuracy and true electronic digital displays at a fraction of the price, making mechanical jumping hours hard to justify – functionally and economically.
The complication found new life in the 1990s and 2000s, as independent watchmakers and established manufactures rediscovered mechanical haute horlogerie. Collectors began seeking complications with historical pedigree, and jumping hours re-emerged as a canvas for technical virtuosity. Today’s best examples address the format’s traditional drawbacks, with smarter energy management, anti-shock safeguards and calibrated switching systems that preserve the thrill of an instantaneous snap without draining the power reserve.
The fascination shows no sign of fading. Cartier’s revival of the Tank a Guichets within the Prive Collection drew fresh attention at Watches and Wonders 2025, reaffirming the enduring appeal of jumping hour displays. The watches featured here – from Audemars Piguet’s Neo Frame Jumping Hour, reimagined from a 1929 design, to Louis Vuitton’s chiming fusion and Jaeger-LeCoultre’s enamel-set Reverso – underscore how a century-spanning complication continues to inspire contemporary horological invention.
LUXE MINIMALISM: AUDEMARS PIGUET NEO FRAME JUMPING HOUR
Audemars Piguet delves into its archives to reimagine a 1929 timepiece – the pre-model 1271 – as the Neo Frame Jumping Hour. Inspired by the Streamline Moderne movement – a late Art Deco offshoot that emerged in the US between the wars – the design distils modernity into motion, with clean lines that recall the aerodynamic silhouettes of trains and ocean liners, emblems of speed and progress.
Launched on Feb 3, the Neo Frame Jumping Hour is housed in a rectangular pink gold case measuring 32.6mm by 34mm. Eight vertical gadroons flank each side – CNC-machined lines that taper into pointed lugs, echoing the forward-motion aesthetic of 1930s transport design.
What sets this timepiece apart is its dial construction. The original used metal dials – this reimagining replaces them with a black PVD-treated sapphire crystal, punctuated by two gold-framed apertures that reveal crisp white numerals. Achieving 20 metres of water resistance without traditional metal framing required bonding the dial plate to the sapphire, then screwing it directly into the case – a technique developed specifically for this model.
Powering the display is the Calibre 7122, the manufacture’s first self-winding jumping hour movement. Based on the Royal Oak Jumbo’s Calibre 7121, it delivers instantaneous hour jumps with trailing minutes and a 52-hour power reserve. A patented shock-absorbing system prevents accidental hour jumps on impact, while the hour disc is executed in lightweight titanium for added resistance. The watch is paired with a black calfskin strap with a textured motif that integrates seamlessly with the case.
STRIKING BEAUTY: LOUIS VUITTON ESCALE MINUTE REPEATER
The Escale Minute Repeater by Louis Vuitton pairs one of watchmaking’s most revered complications with a contemporary display. The 40mm rose gold case houses the manually wound LFT SO 13.01 calibre, engineered to synchronise two independent time-calculation systems – the striking mechanism and the jumping hour display with retrograde minutes.
The dial features traditional guillochage, cut on a rose engine. Its radiating flamme motif (French for flame-like) can take up to 60 hours of work, creating a texture that catches and throws light towards the retrograde minute display. The jumping hour window at 6 o’clock is equally considered – bevelled and polished for a bassine effect, it brightens the numeral disc and sharpens legibility. Its placement also ensures the hour is never obscured by the sweeping retrograde minute hand.
The synchronisation is designed to delight connoisseurs. At the top of each hour, the numeral disc snaps forward with precision, while the retrograde minutes return to zero – the motion softened by an integrated damping system for a smoother glide. The minute repeater slide is integrated into the lug design, preserving the case’s clean silhouette without compromising functionality. Inside, black-polished hammers and hand-shaped gongs deliver crystalline chimes, tuned by ear.
SCULPTED TIME: RAUL TENA THE PEARL DIVER
Raul Tena presents his first Art to Watch creation, The Pearl Diver – a three-dimensional horological sculpture that turns timekeeping into cultural storytelling. Limited to five pieces, it is fully handcrafted and the result of more than five years of development. A former aeronautical engineer, Tena pays homage to the Gulf’s pearl-diving heritage through a close collaboration with Swiss master craftsmen, including Kari Voutilainen, Olivier Kuhn and Atelier Miniare.
At the heart of the watch lies a hand-engraved gold sculpture by Kuhn, depicting a diver suspended mid-descent and patinated to evoke aged bronze recovered from the ocean depths. Cradled within the composition is a natural Gulf pearl, selected for its size and colour – a tribute to the region’s maritime legacy and the intimate relationship between human craft and nature’s treasures.
The hand-painted enamel dial by Atelier Miniare radiates luminous blues beneath the sculpture, while the steel minute ring displays Eastern Arabic numerals – a nod to the watch’s debut in Dubai. The 44mm case – available in steel, titanium, gold or platinum, and crafted by Voutilainen-Cattin – houses the hand-wound RT01 calibre, developed by movement specialist Telos Watch SA. Its jumping hours and retrograde trailing minutes deliver a refined choreography, offering over 60 hours of power reserve. The hand-finished movement is visible through a sapphire caseback treated with double anti-reflective coating and metallisation, concealing screws while preserving design purity.
BACK IN BLACK: BREMONT TERRA NOVA 38 JUMPING HOUR STEALTH BLACK
British watchmaker Bremont reinterprets its Terra Nova 38 Jumping Hour as a stealth statement in an all-black DLC edition. Following successful limited editions in cupro-aluminium bronze and steel, this darker iteration marks the boldest expression of Bremont’s field watch line.
The 38mm cushion-shaped case and integrated bracelet, crafted from 904L stainless steel, receive a diamond-like carbon coating to enhance resistance to corrosion and scratches. Drawing inspiration from early 20th-century trench watches, the Terra Nova adopts the historic montres a guichet format. Hours and minutes appear through vertical apertures for legibility, while a central sweeping seconds hand passes over Bremont’s Wayfinder compass logo – rendered in green Super-LumiNova – reinforcing the brand’s exploration heritage. The monochromatic execution sharpens the watch’s contemporary edge.
Powering this complication is the BC634 movement with a 56-hour power reserve, developed exclusively with Sellita. Its party trick is speed: the hour disc snaps forward in under one-tenth of a second, delivering a satisfying mechanical jump without visual clutter. Practical details are equally considered – a slim 9.1mm case profile, three separate sapphire crystals over the displays and 30m water resistance. Two styling options cater to different tastes: wear it on the blackout DLC bracelet, or opt for the removable black leather bund strap – a nod to WWII pilot straps designed to protect the wrist.
DIGITAL MEETS ENAMEL: JAEGER-LECOULTRE REVERSO TRIBUTE NONANTIEME ‘ENAMEL’
The Reverso Tribute Nonantieme ‘Enamel’ presents Jaeger-LeCoultre’s icon as a two-faced study in classic complication and metiers d’art. On the front, the 49.4mm by 29.9mm pink gold case frames a restrained grey sunray dial with elongated applied indexes, Dauphine hands and a chemin de fer track. Together, they set the stage for a Grande Date at 12 o’clock and an elegant moon-phase within the small-seconds display.
Flip the swivelling carriage and the mood shifts entirely. Two round, overlapping apertures arranged like a figure eight show semi-jumping digital hours above, and minutes on a rotating disc below. A three-quarter plate lacquered in rich blue conceals part of the minute disc, its surface adorned with tiny pink gold stars. At the centre, a polished sun and moon pass above a horizon decorated with guilloche sunrays, the entire aperture framed by pink gold beading. The surrounding surface becomes a night sky through multiple layers of rich blue enamel, sprinkled with 70 pink gold stars that require 10 hours of work. Latitude and longitude lines are laser-engraved to reveal the underlying pink gold.
The manually wound Calibre 826 – with 243 components and a 42-hour power reserve – was developed specifically for this model. Jaeger-LeCoultre opted for a semi-jumping hour to deliver a smoother transition while placing less demand on the movement’s energy. Housed in a 49.4mm by 29.9mm case, the watch is water-resistant to 30 metres and limited to 90 pieces.
INTO THE BLUE: MONSIEUR DE CHANEL SUPERLEGGERA BLEU EDITION
Chanel unfolds a new chapter for its men’s watches with the Monsieur de Chanel Superleggera Bleu Edition, featuring a shade the maison describes as almost black – or black that’s almost blue. Perfecting this subtle hue in ceramic required five years of development at the Chanel Watch Manufacture.
Limited to 100 pieces, the watch channels motor sports cues through its dial architecture. The instant jumping hours and 240-degree retrograde minutes adopt the design language of race car speedometers. Powered by Calibre 1 – designed, developed and assembled entirely in-house at Chanel – the manually wound movement delivers approximately 72 hours of power reserve.
The 42mm case pairs matte blue ceramic with steel, with a bezel that echoes the same material combination. The complications play out against a black guilloche dial. Crafted in steel and sapphire crystal, the caseback bears the “Limited to 100” inscription. A blue nylon strap with blue calfskin trim and black calfskin lining completes the sporting aesthetic.