The best of London Fashion Week Spring 2024 collections

London Fashion Week Spring 2024, which started last weekend, coincided with the British royal family’s commemoration of the first anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the first year of King Charles’ reign. The timing created the consciousness that England was passing from its golden era into an uncertain future. The era of Great Britain has sailed into the sunset of history, and in its place, ongoing cost of living crisis, rampant inflation and public health service is in deterioration. There’s also a group of people divided on the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Dishy Rishi, some called him). It says something when a prime minister is known more for his Prada suits than for his policies.

London Fashion Week (LFW) has always offered a dose of hectic creativity, and the royalty of fashion design. The first London Fashion Week began in 1984 (it was the youngest among the Big Four in fashion weeks: New York, Milan, Paris, London), launching the late Vivienne Westwood as the queen of punk, and featured the debut of the legendary John Galliano (with his precocious first collection, based on the French Revolution, Les Incroyables).

Other notable alumni such as Sir Paul Smith, Alexander McQueen, and Stella McCartney stopped showing in London ages ago. Noughties darlings Hussein Chalayan, Julien Macdonald, Matthew Williamson, and Christopher Kane have exited the business entirely, and the queens of Cool Britannia have simply faded from fashion – Katharine Hamnett, Betty Jackson, Jasper Conran, Zandra Rhodes, Rifat Ozbek, Bruce Oldfield, where art thou?