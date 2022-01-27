Bentley, Ferrari, Lexus: 7 hotly anticipated new car launches in Singapore in 2022

Arriving in the second half of 2022, the new Flying Spur hybrid has a combined power output of 536hp, coming from a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor. This is 95hp more than Bentley’s Bentayga hybrid SUV.

This sleek-looking car has a total driving range of more than 700 km, with an all-electric range of over 40 km. Inside the cabin, the automatic start/stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three eco-friendly driving modes – EV Drive, Hybrid and Hold, which maintains the battery’s state of charge.

The electric motor is powered by a 14.1kW battery and can be fully charged in around two-and-a-half hours. And as part of its connected car functions, the Flying Spur hybrid lets the driver know when the car is regenerating power.

The combined power of the Flying Spur hybrid gets it from 0 to 100 kmh in 4.3 seconds, which is almost the same as the petrol-engine V8 version (4.1 seconds). It comes with a price tag of S$949,999 before COE.