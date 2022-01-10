Is your luggage due for an upgrade? 5 high performance brands to consider

More so than any of the items you’ll pack for your holiday, your suitcase is here to stay. To travel smart is to select a case that best suits your needs and style. And investing in quality luggage only makes getting there all the more enjoyable. We dare say it can make or break your experience, especially when you’re pulling carry-ons along endless airport corridors during lengthy layovers.

A lightweight polycarbonate case might mean you can pack a bit extra and avoid an overweight baggage fee, while an eye-catching roller in a cheery colour will not just set the holiday mood but also ensure you can spot it from three conveyor belts away.

If you’re looking for heritage, quality, and craftsmanship, Rimowa is the brand for you. Founded in 1898 in Cologne, Germany, the label boasts cases crafted almost entirely of lightweight but sturdy aluminium and a patented multi-wheel system. While Rimowa has typically catered to the no-nonsense traveller looking for slick functionality, it has recently found ways to infuse fashion into its heritage designs through collaborations that include Off-White, Supreme, and Dior.



TUMI on the other hand is an all-American brand founded in New Jersey in 1975 – in spite of its name which refers to Peru’s national symbol, a ceremonial knife. Best known for its practical construction and quality craftsmanship, the brand prides itself on technology-first design that underscores durability and functionality. It boasts a reputation as one of the toughest luggages around, and it is the only one with the license to use Tegris, arguably the strongest lightweight material.