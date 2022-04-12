Up your wrist game: 10 of the best new men’s watch releases (so far)

Updating an icon is tricky business. Change too little and it’ll be deemed a lazy effort, too much and fans will be in an uproar. But Breitling’s 2022 update on its Navitimer hits all the right notes in terms of sizing and details.

The whole collection offers references in 41mm, 43mm and 46mm, but we’re partial to its smallest size, especially now that they have been upgraded from ETA movements to the in-house B01 calibre.

Swapping the movement also meant a shift of the three chronograph counters from the left side of the dial to the bottom half, and a date window placed unobtrusively inside the 12-hour subdial. The old “B” logo has been replaced with a winged one, the lugs are thinner, and the bezel grooves are less toothy – tiny changes that you’ll feel and appreciate when it’s on your wrist. There are three dial options in steel, and a black-dialled version in rose gold.

