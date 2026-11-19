The original Hublot watch, introduced in 1980, might have been the first to pair metal with rubber, but it was Bvlgari that pushed the envelope when it released the Bvlgari Aluminium in 1998.

The Bvlgari Aluminium introduced a rubber strap and a rubber bezel to an aluminium case, becoming the first luxury watch to do so and inspiring other brands to adopt unusual material combinations.

In 2026, Bvlgari is back with another metal-rubber pairing, this time with brushed titanium. Bvlgari isn’t reinventing the wheel here – but it doesn’t need to. The Bvlgari Aluminium family has always traded on its looks, and the use of bold, graphic fonts on the Bvlgari Titanio GMT works like a charm, making the watch easy to read at a glance.

The GMT display is equally straightforward. A 24-hour ring on the dial flange – read by a pronounced, arrow-tipped hand – features a glossy black upper half to indicate night and a contrasting matte grey bottom half for daytime.

Titanium is known for its lightness and corrosion resistance – useful attributes in a travel watch. The brushed surface lends texture and hints at the dexterity required to machine such a tough metal. At the heart of this 40mm ticker beats the automatic B192 calibre, equipped with a 50-hour power reserve.