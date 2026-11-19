Rotating globes, colourful GMTs and 9 new travel watches worth discovering
From playful designs to intricate world-time complications, these watches combine practical timekeeping with mechanical ingenuity.
Some people collect passport stamps, visas, or luggage stickers. Others collect timepieces. And then there are those who collect both.
For this breed of frequent flier, knowing the time isn’t just about glancing at their phone. It’s an excuse to strap on a wearable that has taken centuries of mechanical ingenuity to refine.
Enter the travel watch: a category of timepieces born out of the practical need to keep track of time across borders and time zones.
Broadly speaking, there are three main categories of travel watches: GMT, dual-time and world time. GMT watches sport an additional 24-hour hand to track a second time zone, while dual-time watches display home and local time through separate sub-dials or hands. World timers, meanwhile, let wearers keep track of the time across 24 major time zones.
But which should you choose? That depends on whether you simply want to check the time back home or keep tabs on multiple destinations around the world.
Whether you’re a globetrotter, an international dealmaker or just someone who likes the idea of having the world on your wrist (literally), here are nine new travel watches that deserve a place on your radar.
Bvlgari Titanio GMT
The original Hublot watch, introduced in 1980, might have been the first to pair metal with rubber, but it was Bvlgari that pushed the envelope when it released the Bvlgari Aluminium in 1998.
The Bvlgari Aluminium introduced a rubber strap and a rubber bezel to an aluminium case, becoming the first luxury watch to do so and inspiring other brands to adopt unusual material combinations.
In 2026, Bvlgari is back with another metal-rubber pairing, this time with brushed titanium. Bvlgari isn’t reinventing the wheel here – but it doesn’t need to. The Bvlgari Aluminium family has always traded on its looks, and the use of bold, graphic fonts on the Bvlgari Titanio GMT works like a charm, making the watch easy to read at a glance.
The GMT display is equally straightforward. A 24-hour ring on the dial flange – read by a pronounced, arrow-tipped hand – features a glossy black upper half to indicate night and a contrasting matte grey bottom half for daytime.
Titanium is known for its lightness and corrosion resistance – useful attributes in a travel watch. The brushed surface lends texture and hints at the dexterity required to machine such a tough metal. At the heart of this 40mm ticker beats the automatic B192 calibre, equipped with a 50-hour power reserve.
Frederique Constant Classics Runabout Automatic GMT
To the uninitiated, the vertical stripes on the dial of the Frederique Constant Classics Runabout Automatic GMT might evoke an elegant pinstriped suit. Ah, the perfect accompaniment to one of your corporate fits, you think to yourself.
Well, yes, there’s that. But the stripes are actually a nod to Riva’s iconic Italian yachts, which inspired the watch’s design. That’s also the reason the watch is available in two colourways – brown and navy blue.
Brown is a reference to the teak planks fitted on the foredecks of the classic yachts (hence the striped design), while navy blue represents the seas and lakes where they sail.
Turn the watch over and you’ll see a direct reference to Riva in the form of a sailboat motif on the smoked sapphire caseback. Peer into that window and you can admire the elegant finishing on the bridges and rotor of the automatic movement.
The automatic movement, which has a 38-hour power reserve, drives the timekeeping, GMT and date functions. And if “8” is your lucky number, you’ll be glad to know that each version is limited to 888 pieces.
Greubel Forsey GMT Balancier Convexe
If you like being among a select few, you’ll probably gravitate towards the new edition of Greubel Forsey’s GMT Balancier Convexe. Actually, you’ll gravitate towards Greubel Forsey in general. But we digress.
Only 22 of these micro-engineering wonders have been produced. Compared to the earlier model introduced in 2022 (46.5mm, with a silver dial), this one is more compact at 42.9mm, with a striking blue dial. The case is similarly curved, though, for a more ergonomic fit on the wrist.
Among other things, the brand is known for its incredible, three-dimensional, multilayered dials, and the dial architecture here is no different.
Clamouring for your attention are a three-dimensional globe that spins on its own axis, with local time shown by two red arrows; a balance wheel inclined at 30 degrees (a brand signature); a 72-hour power reserve indicator; a small seconds subdial; and a 12-hour second time zone indicator, activated by the pusher on the left (time is adjusted in one-hour increments).
On the flip side, there’s an engraved sapphire disc with the names of 24 reference cities and their respective time zones. Two points of interest here: One, Paris has been replaced by “Chx-de-Fds” – a nod to Greubel Forsey’s atelier in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.
Two, the swirly layout isn’t purely aesthetic; it also accounts for the one-hour difference during daylight saving time, as indicated by the 24-hour ring in the centre. Neat!
MB&F Legacy Machine No 1 Evo
Hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since MB&F released its retro-futuristic Legacy Machine No 1 (LM1), inspired by historic watchmaking traditions and forever changing the brand’s trajectory.
To keep up with the times, the brand is now introducing a smaller, sportier variant with a longer power reserve, two independently adjustable time displays and interchangeable straps.
The case has been reduced from 44mm to 42mm; the Roman numerals have been traded in for baton markers; and the power reserve has been bumped up from 45 to 60 hours.
If you aren’t familiar with the LM1, the dial might look complicated at first glance. But in reality, the LM1 EVO is intuitive and easy to use.
Its symmetry gives it away: The dial on the right – home or local time – is controlled by the crown on the right. Correspondingly, the dial on the left – the second time zone – is governed by the left-hand crown.
Fun fact: Because the two dials operate independently of each other, you can use the left one to measure elapsed time. For example, if your Zoom call starts at 3.35pm and you want to keep the meeting under an hour, set the left dial to 12 o’clock so that you can keep track of how much time has passed.
Two models are available – one in titanium with a silver-toned dial, and the other in rose gold with a deep green dial. The latter is limited to just 33 pieces.
Norqain Freedom GMT Enjoy Life “Holiday” Limited Edition
If ever there was a watch designed to be worn on vacation, Norqain’s Freedom GMT Enjoy Life “Holiday” Limited Edition would be it. It’s also one of the most free-spirited and fun timepieces we’ve seen in a while.
The fun begins with the jaunty, summery colours on the world map and 24-hour ring. They remind us of orange sorbets, Paloma cocktails, and the turquoise waters of the Maldives.
Look closer and you’ll see quirky icons on the map, ring and date display. On the ring, for example, there’s “zzz” at 2am, a cup of coffee at 8am and, our favourite, “Happy Hour” from 4pm to 6pm.
No, wait, there’s also a beach umbrella in the date window – a good reminder to forget the time and immerse yourself in the present, because you’re on holiday, for heaven’s sake.
On the map, you’ll spot beloved cultural and geographic icons such as a torii gate in Japan, a tuk-tuk in Thailand, a kangaroo in Australia and the Burj Khalifa in the UAE.
The best part? The caseback sports a sapphire disc emblazoned with another useful reminder: Enjoy Life. Limited to 500 pieces, the watch is powered by an automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve.
Patek Philippe World Time Ref 7129J
No list of travel watches would be complete without mentioning Patek Philippe’s signature world timer, a staple of the brand since the complication was introduced in the 1930s.
Enter the new World Time Ref 7129J, a vividly decorated 2026 update that makes its counterparts – the white-gold Ref. 7130G with a blue-grey dial and rose-gold Ref. 7130R with a green dial – look sedate by comparison.-grey dial Ref. 7130G and rose gold/green dial Ref. 7130R – look sedate by comparison.
With its 36mm yellow-gold case and carmine-red lacquered dial, the 7129J is as bold as a baddie. The dial centre is decorated with a hand-guilloched basket-weave pattern.
Here, the world-time format is as classic as it gets – and therefore easy to read at a glance.
Twenty-four locations, along with their respective time zones, encircle the dial. A 24-hour chapter ring features a day/night indicator. Pushing the button at 10 o’clock adjusts the world-time displays in one-hour increments, allowing wearers to set the local time.
Governing the watch is the automatic Calibre 240 HU, whose beauty you can admire through the sapphire crystal caseback. The mechanism sports an off-centred 22K gold mini-rotor, as well as Geneva stripes and perlage decoration on the plates and bridges.
Panerai Luminor Luna Rossa GMT PAM01791
The America’s Cup isn’t as well known in Asia as, say, the FIFA World Cup, yet it is the competition for the world’s oldest international sporting trophy, with a history stretching back to 1851.
Such a legacy – and the high-profile nature of the sailing competition – tends to attract big names. Louis Vuitton is the title sponsor for the 38th edition in 2027, while Omega is the official timekeeper. Panerai’s collaboration with the Luna Rossa sailing team, sponsored by Prada and Pirelli, began in 2019.
For 2027, Panerai has unveiled two watches, a chronograph and a GMT, the latter naturally being the subject of our focus. PAM01791 is a gorgeous 40mm hunk of steel with an integrated bracelet, its alternating polished and brushed surfaces catching the light just so. Together with the brushed, silvered dial, the watch has a cool, futuristic aesthetic.
The GMT function here is expressed in a minimalist way – just a red arrow-tipped hand inspired by Luna Rossa’s sail. Other functions include a small seconds indication and a date display. The automatic P.900/GMT movement offers a three-day power reserve.
Raymond Weil Freelancer World-Traveller
Raymond Weil’s Freelancer World-Traveller celebrates two milestones: the 100th anniversary of the birth of its eponymous founder (1926–2014) and the 50th anniversary of the brand’s founding in Geneva.
Weil himself was an avid traveller, so this timepiece, which combines a second time zone and world-time functions, makes for a fitting tribute. For him, travel was about connecting with people, discovering cultures and building relationships, a legacy that has endured in the independent, family-owned business.
Decorating the dial is a world map in relief, adding texture and detail. A 24-hour flange distinguishes day from night, while 24 cities arranged around the rotating bezel represent the world’s time zones. London (GMT) is further indicated by a red dot, while Geneva and the Azores come with +1 and -1 indications, respectively – small but useful reminders.
Weil’s handwritten signature on the dial – instead of a brand logo – adds a decidedly personal touch to this 260-piece limited edition.
Tudor North Flag
Tudor’s Northflag is one for the pioneers. In 1952, Tudor supplied 30 Oyster Prince watches to members of the British North Greenland Expedition. The watches, worn for two years in extreme Arctic conditions, cemented Tudor’s reputation as a maker of rugged, dependable tool watches.
Fast forward to 2015, when Tudor released the North Flag to commemorate its achievements in the 1950s. That watch was equipped with the brand’s first in-house movement, marking a turning point in Tudor’s development of manufacture calibres.
It also came with a power reserve indicator on the dial, a feature that has been dropped from the new model.
The watch was discontinued in 2021, but it became something of a collector’s item. This year, the Northflag is back and, dare we say, looks (and performs) better than ever.
The power reserve indicator is gone, replaced by a GMT function indicated by the yellow arrow-tipped hand. This time around, the Northflag also comes with METAS Master Chronometer certification, which guarantees stringent standards of accuracy and performance.
The 40mm stainless steel case houses the Manufacture Calibre MT5652-U and is paired with an integrated bracelet.