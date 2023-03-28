Tough, modern chronographs for all your adventuring needs

Audemars Piguet

s Concept series watches are what the brand turns to when it wants to draw outside the lines. Despite following the iconic Royal Oak case design, the new Royal Oak Concept Split-Seconds GMT Large Date looks as formidable as it sounds. Measuring 43mm by a significant 17.4mm, polished, brushed and sand-blasted angles and inserts cover most of the extra surface area of the comfortably curved titanium case. The dial is exposed to highlight the impressive movement, which is based on the brand

s first flyback chronograph with split-seconds from 2019. Much of the watch

s heft can be credited to all the tasty extras the brand has piled on like the outsized date, GMT, and automatic winding with a power reserve of 70 hours. The chronograph and GMT counters are colour coded in red and yellow respectively for easy reading against the skeletonised dial. Technical beasts like this one won

