10 of the most striking tourbillon watches in luxury watchmaking today

Montblanc’s Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon Chateau de Versailles is an opulent love letter to France’s most legendary masquerade ball: Le Bal des Ifs (The Yew Tree Ball), held in 1745 in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles. This 44.8mm yellow-gold, eight-piece limited edition recreates that famous night across its dial, combining a white-gold base, black enamel, marquetry and stone inlays with cutting-edge laser engraving to astonishing effect.

The scene of costumed guests and glittering chandeliers is inspired by an 18th-century etching by Charles-Nicolas Cochin. Marble from the same Sarrancolin quarry used at Versailles, along with Cacholong stone and inlaid oak, echoes the original architecture, while chandeliers and figures are etched into sapphire plates that float above the dial.

At 6 o’clock, Montblanc’s patented Suspended Exo Tourbillon Calibre MB M16.68 places the balance wheel above the rotating cage. This solution not only minimises the diameter of the tourbillon cage and rotating escapement, but also allows the balance wheel to be large enough to house 18 regulating weights, adding mass to the unit. The case is hand-engraved with laurel wreaths and a Versailles-inspired frieze, completing one of Montblanc’s most elaborate haute horlogerie creations to date.

The presentation box is made by Parisian luxury table-maker Elie Bleu, which has been in operation since 1976. The music box inside is by Switzerland’s Reuge, a specialist in luxury music boxes and mechanical songbirds since 1865. The piece played by the coffret was performed at Versailles to celebrate the wedding of the Dauphin Louis and his bride on that storied night in February 1745. The music is by Jean-Philippe Rameau, with lyrics originally written by the 18th-century French Enlightenment writer and philosopher Voltaire.

