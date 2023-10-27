Better basics: Premium labels for men’s white tees

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

When you upgrade the core components of your wardrobe, you can buy fewer things. Be more critical of quality and durability of a garment, not just whether it looks good, or sports a designer label.

Premium fabrics

The classic go-to for tees are 100 per cent high-quality cottons that are pre-shrunk – no itch from synthetic fibres and your tee will not shrink on you or lose its shape after multiple washes. Slubby cottons can also offer textural detail and better breathability.

Bamboo or merino wool that feels like cashmere on skin, lightweight linens and hemp, or a blend of natural fibres are also good comfort picks. Some may include tech fibres for sportier performance for a better fit.

Stylish fits and detail

Long, boxy, or slim cut if you want some cling to highlight a muscular physique – it depends on what complements your body proportions, also the vibe you want to exude.

Weight of fabrics can influence fit. Fabrics that have a bit of heft and have a thicker and tighter weave tend to be more universally flattering (read if you’re not so body perfect).