Beyond the circle: 10 shaped watches that prove non-round designs can be just as iconic

When Gerald Genta created the Royal Oak in 1972, he upended the conventions of the luxury sports watch. Instead of following the round format of the day, he gave it a 39mm tonneau-shaped case, topped by a prominent octagonal bezel with eight visible screws inspired by a deep-sea diver's helmet. A textured Tapisserie dial completed a design that looked radically modern at the time and remains distinctive today.

More than 50 years later, Audemars Piguet has marked its 150th anniversary by developing a new ceramic shade that honours that legacy: Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50. Inspired by the night sky over the Vallee de Joux, where the manufacture has been based since 1875, it is a deep blue with roots in the original 1972 Royal Oak. Geneva-based dial maker Stern created the original tone by adding black pigment to a protective varnish, producing a clouded blue effect that became as recognisable as the case itself. Reproducing it in ceramic took years of development to ensure a uniform hue across every component.

The new shade appears across three models in the Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore collections. The standout is the 42mm Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph, rendered entirely in Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 ceramic for a striking monochromatic effect. White gold hands and hour markers provide contrast and legibility, while the self-winding Calibre 4404 flyback chronograph offers a 70-hour power reserve.

BEDA'A: ANGLES STONE COLLECTION