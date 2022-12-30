Billionaire heiress Kim Lim's wedding, a US$1m watch for Kane Lim: The top stories you read on CNA Luxury in 2022

Well, 2022 certainly was eventful – even in the gilded world of luxury lifestyle.

The fashion scene had plenty to react to: Tom Ford sold his billion-dollar empire to beauty giant Estee Lauder, creative director Alessandro Michele stepped down from his role at Gucci, and the Balenciaga advertising fiasco that riled up even its long-time collaborator Kim Kardashian were just some of the events that got people talking.

But there were positives as well. Global luxury growth is on the uptick – British carmaker Roils-Royce reported that its sales volume has surged back up to pre-pandemic levels, while fashion conglomerate LVMH recorded revenue of €36.7 billion (S$52.6 billion) in the first half of 2022, up 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

Travel restrictions have also been largely lifted since the height of the pandemic, and events such as big-scale concerts have returned to our sunny shores.

As Singapore and the rest of the world celebrated life returning to some semblance of normalcy, it’s no wonder that you, dear readers, kept sending inspirational stories to the top of our dashboard.

These are some of the most read stories on CNA Luxury in 2022.

STUNNING HOMES IN SINGAPORE