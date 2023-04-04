From Dior to Fear of God, Birkenstock’s latest drops continues to tickle fashionable fancies without sacrificing orthopaedic support

Birkenstock currently carries about 200 core styles, from the classic thong-strap Gizeh to Boston clogs and waterproof EVAs. When the sandals were first launched in the United States in the 1970s and their tongue-twisting German names caused marketing headaches, names of familiar cities and neighbourhoods in America and Europe were used instead. All the products are manufactured — using extensive manual labour and taking up to 17 steps from start to finish — in Birkenstock’s production facilities in Germany. The closed-toe shoes are hand-crafted in workshops in Portugal.

According to market research agency Kenneth Research, revenues for Asia-Pacific’s orthopaedic footwear market hit US$800 million (S$1,064 million) in 2020 and are projected to increase to almost US$1.3 billion by the end of 2028. The potential is not lost on Birkenstock, which opened a new office in Singapore last year to be closer to its Southeast Asian markets.

In an exclusive interview with CNA Luxury, Birkenstock Group’s chief sales officer Klaus Baumann, remarked that the 1774 collaborations have garnered popularity because of the innate human desire to express oneself.

He said: “Expressing yourself or others is something we like to look at. It’s like going to a gallery and watching pictures and trying to understand what the artist wants to say. Yet there’s also the reality that people use shoes for protection or support for their feet.” Case in point: Iconic silhouettes are perennial favourites, such as the double-strap Arizona and sexy Mayari with a toe loop. The thong-strap Gizehs are especially popular in India.