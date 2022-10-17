What does Blackpink Jennie’s dream Porsche look like?

There’s no denying that rapper and singer Jennie, a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, has impeccable style. Just take a look at her show-stopping outfits during fashion week.

So if Jennie were to cruise around in her dream car, what would it look like?

The world-famous K-pop idol has collaborated with Porsche to bring her dream ride to life. The custom car is based on the electric Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and features aspects of Jennie’s own personal style. The collaboration is part of the automaker’s Sonderwunsch programme, which allows clients to customise their own car.