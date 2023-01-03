Blackpink’s Rose fronts the campaign for the new Tiffany Lock collection

Blackpink’s Rose is ushering in the new year in a big way – she’s the star of the Tiffany Lock collection, a gender-neutral offering by New York jeweller Tiffany & Co.

While the collection first debuted in the US in September 2022, it marked its global launch on Jan 2, 2023. In Singapore, the collection dropped in boutiques on Dec 28, 2022.

Rose has been a global brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co since April 2021. She first starred in a campaign for the Tiffany HardWear collection. Rose is currently travelling the world for Blackpink's Born Pink tour.