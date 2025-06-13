Logo
Fifty Fathoms for her: Blancpain’s iconic dive watch now comes in a smaller size
For the first time, Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms comes in a 38mm case for smaller wrists, available in two models in black or pink with mother-of-pearl dials. 

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 38mm. (Photo: Blancpain)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
13 Jun 2025 02:07PM
You’re a fan of Blancpain’s iconic dive watch, the Fifty Fathoms, but always wanted a smaller size for your slim wrist.

Well, here’s the good news – the Swiss watchmaker has just introduced two new models with a more compact 38mm case, down from the traditional 42mm, making the legendary dive watch more wearable than ever.

While Blancpain describes the new models as “designed specifically for women,” the new timepieces are equally well-suited for men who prefer a smaller fit, we reckon. After all, these days, watches are all about personal style – not gender.

They come in two new references suitable for either men or women – smoky black in 18 carat red gold and petal pink in brushed titanium. Both models feature mother-of-pearl dials with subtly graduated black and pink colouring. Neither are limited editions.

Fifty Fathoms Automatique 38mm pink edition. (Photo: Blancpain)

The models were inspired by an observation by Jean-Jacques Fiechter, the former CEO of Blancpain, a pioneer diver and the “father of the Fifty Fathoms”. Fiechter noted that female divers in his circle often consumed less air and stayed underwater longer.

“These watches meet the growing demand for sporty, yet elegant timepieces perfectly tailored to slimmer wrists. They stand as a testament to our watchmaking heritage and to the women who, through their art and courage, reveal the wonders of the underwater world,” said Marc A Hayek, president and CEO of Blancpain.

Fifty Fathoms Automatique 38mm black edition. (Photo: Blancpain)

The models are powered by Blancpain’s calibre 1153, with a 100-hour power reserve and a silicon balance spring. They boast a water resistance of up to 300m, a unidirectional bezel to measure elapsed dive times, and legibility underwater with Super-LumiNova-coated hands and markers.

The two models are paired with sporty straps – the pink version with a white fabric strap featuring two-tone pink stripes (also available with a titanium bracelet), and the black version with a black tropic rubber, black sailcloth or black fabric NATO strap.

Both models feature mother-of-pearl dials. (Photo: Blancpain)

The 38mm, a first for the Fifty Fathoms line, is “no mere size reduction”, Blancpain said in its press release. Instead, the watch has been thoughtfully redesigned to create a balanced, harmonious silhouette.

The new size also paves the way for future models in the line, Blancpain hinted, signalling the potential for more compact Fifty Fathoms still to come.

Source: CNA/st

