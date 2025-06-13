Fifty Fathoms for her: Blancpain’s iconic dive watch now comes in a smaller size

You’re a fan of Blancpain’s iconic dive watch, the Fifty Fathoms, but always wanted a smaller size for your slim wrist.

Well, here’s the good news – the Swiss watchmaker has just introduced two new models with a more compact 38mm case, down from the traditional 42mm, making the legendary dive watch more wearable than ever.

While Blancpain describes the new models as “designed specifically for women,” the new timepieces are equally well-suited for men who prefer a smaller fit, we reckon. After all, these days, watches are all about personal style – not gender.

They come in two new references suitable for either men or women – smoky black in 18 carat red gold and petal pink in brushed titanium. Both models feature mother-of-pearl dials with subtly graduated black and pink colouring. Neither are limited editions.