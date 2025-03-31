This limited-edition Blancpain dive watch supports a marine research centre in the Philippines

Swiss watchmaker Blancpain has been a longstanding advocate for ocean conservation, inspired by its history dating back to 1953 when it introduced the Fifty Fathoms – widely recognised as the first modern dive watch.

Now, the watchmaker has reaffirmed its commitment to the seas with the launch of the latest addition to the Blancpain Ocean Commitment (BOC) series, the Fifty Fathoms Tech BOC IV.

The limited-edition watch, with only 100 pieces available, is a testament to Blancpain’s dedication to marine preservation. For each watch sold, €1,000 (US$1,082; S$1,443) will be allocated to the newly inaugurated Blancpain x Sulubaai Marine Research Center in the Philippines, contributing to a total funding of €100,000.

The Blancpain x Sulubaai Marine Research Center, inaugurated on Feb 7, 2025, is an extension of the Sea Academy project, a flagship initiative of the brand’s commitment to the ocean. The research centre is run by the Sulubaai Environmental Foundation (SEF), which was co-founded in 2012 by property developer Frederic Tardieu.