This limited-edition Blancpain dive watch supports a marine research centre in the Philippines
Proceeds from the sale of the Fifty Fathoms Tech Blancpain Ocean Commitment IV will go to the newly inaugurated Blancpain x Sulubaai Marine Research Center in Pangatalan Island, Philippines.
Swiss watchmaker Blancpain has been a longstanding advocate for ocean conservation, inspired by its history dating back to 1953 when it introduced the Fifty Fathoms – widely recognised as the first modern dive watch.
Now, the watchmaker has reaffirmed its commitment to the seas with the launch of the latest addition to the Blancpain Ocean Commitment (BOC) series, the Fifty Fathoms Tech BOC IV.
The limited-edition watch, with only 100 pieces available, is a testament to Blancpain’s dedication to marine preservation. For each watch sold, €1,000 (US$1,082; S$1,443) will be allocated to the newly inaugurated Blancpain x Sulubaai Marine Research Center in the Philippines, contributing to a total funding of €100,000.
The Blancpain x Sulubaai Marine Research Center, inaugurated on Feb 7, 2025, is an extension of the Sea Academy project, a flagship initiative of the brand’s commitment to the ocean. The research centre is run by the Sulubaai Environmental Foundation (SEF), which was co-founded in 2012 by property developer Frederic Tardieu.
A COMMITMENT TO PRESERVATION AND PROTECTION
Originally from Marseille, France, Tardieu fell in love with the Philippines during a trip with his wife, Christina Tardieu, in the 1990s. In 2011, the couple moved to the abandoned island of Pangatalan in the Palawan archipelago. For two years, they lived like Robinson Crusoe on the tiny island, sleeping in a tent by the lagoon without running water or electricity.
While the couple at first wanted to simply build a home on the island, their mission soon evolved to rehabilitating the island’s ecosystem – from planting trees, cleaning up the beach and restoring its mangroves.
The foundation was started in 2012, and over time, its work expanded to include restoring the marine ecosystem which had been primarily damaged by dynamite fishing and coral bleaching. The organisation also works towards restoring fish populations and helping local fishermen develop sustainable fishing practices.
Spending time on the island gave Tardieu a profound appreciation for the ocean. Back in Marseille, he had practiced free diving and spearfishing for years, finding serenity in the depths of the seas. While living on Pangatalan, he often reflected, “How can I give back to the ocean for all the great moments it has given me? What can I do within my power to make a difference?”
A NEW RESEARCH CENTRE
Although the Palawan archipelago in the Philippines is a UNESCO biosphere site, its marine ecosystems remain largely unprotected and understudied due to inadequate infrastructure, communication barriers, and logistical challenges among researchers, stakeholders, authorities, and the local community. To address these issues, the Sulubaai Environmental Foundation and Blancpain have built a marine research centre on the northern end of the village of Sandoval.
The centre is dedicated to preserving, protecting, and restoring the natural resources of Palawan through sustainable practices. It is strategically located near key research areas and the five marine protected areas of Shark Fin Bay, established with Blancpain's support. It is meant to be a collaborative space for local communities, scientists and decision-makers to work together and share knowledge and experiences on marine ecosystems and their management.
The Sea Academy is built on four key principles – protection, restoration, education and replication. “Establishing marine protected areas is our best tool for protection. Restoration is another key tool, involving coral reef rehabilitation and building artificial coral reefs to recover areas damaged by dynamite fishing,” shared Laure de Ville d’Avray, a marine biologist and project manager of the Sea Academy.
Education is equally crucial. “Our programme includes visiting five schools, where we teach students about the different ecosystems. We also invite them to explore the sea – many have never worn a mask or explored underwater before,” added d’Avray.
The foundation actively involves the local community by including them in the management committee of the marine sanctuary. Local fishermen can also apply for alternative jobs, such as becoming guards.
“Another way we engage the local fishermen is by telling them, ‘Okay, we’re designating part of the sea for conservation, but we can help you develop alternative livelihoods.’ This means they will fish less, but instead, they can farm seaweed, fatten mud crabs, or culture rabbit fish. All of these activities have a low environmental impact while still providing income and food for their families,” said d’Avray.
Replication is the final key. "We invite others to see our work, receive training, and apply these conservation efforts in other places," added d’Avray.
HELPING NATURE TO FLOURISH
As a marine protected area (MPA), the Pangatalan island is starting to thrive again. Efforts to restore its reefs and plant thousands of trees have led many animal species to return. The emblem of the island is the horseshoe crab, an ancient creature also known as a “living fossil” having thrived for over 100 million years. The MPA offers a safe haven for the prehistoric animal, which is now threatened with extinction.
Among other species, the island is also seeing the return of the Napolean fish, one of the largest reef fishes in the world. “For us, it’s really a dream. When we started the MPA, we’ve seen all sorts of species coming back,” shared Tardieu.
As marine life flourishes once again, for Tardieu, the broader mission behind the Sulubaai Environmental Foundation becomes even more evident. "I realised I needed to do something for the ocean and for local communities. Humans have always taken – whether from forests, the sea, or the land – for profit. If I can dedicate the later part of my life to giving back, to restoring what has been lost, then that is my mission: to help nature heal,” he said.
MORE THAN A WATCH
With a diameter of 45mm and thickness of 14.1mm, the Fifty Fathoms BOC IV is ideal for both underwater diving and everyday wear. The Grade 23 titanium case houses a helium valve for saturation dives in a hyperbaric chamber. The unidirectional bezel with domed black ceramic insert is angled towards the dial, making it easy to use even with diving gloves. The black dial, which absorbs up to 97 per cent of light, ensures optimal readability underwater. The watch also comes with an integrated black rubber strap.
At the heart of the watch is the calibre 1315A, Blancpain’s renowned automatic movement with a five-day power reserve. It’s equipped with an anti-magnetic silicon balance spring to guarantee chronometric performance and timekeeping precision. The 18 ct gold oscillating weight is adorned with the blue BOC logo, visible through the sapphire caseback.
The Fifty Fathoms BOC IV, which retails from S$30,700, also comes with a Pelicase box, a donation certificate and a special edition photograph in a series of 100 prints, numbered to match the watch’s serial number. Signed by photographer Laurent Ballesta, the image, depicting the horseshoe crab in its natural habitat, is part of his award-winning series from the 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year grand prize.
The BOC IV is more than just a timepiece; it represents a commitment to ocean conservation. As d’Vray summarised: “With this watch, you’re not just buying a timepiece – you’re supporting a project dedicated to restoring the ocean and helping coastal communities. Every time you look at it, every day that you wear it, you’ll be reminded that there are people out there working tirelessly for this important cause.”