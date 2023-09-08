Celebrating 70 years of the Fifty Fathoms: A collaboration by Blancpain and Swatch

Blancpain's president and CEO, Marc A Hayek, views this collaboration as deeply symbolic. He said: "Without Swatch, the Swiss watch industry would simply not have survived and enjoyed such a wonderful destiny. This collection is a source of pride for me. We owed it to ourselves to work with this brand that is as much a pioneer as we are – a reality vividly proven with this collection. Swatch has brilliantly reinterpreted our iconic model, in its own way, with its own vision. As a keen diver myself, I really appreciate the attention to detail in this collection and the many references to the Fifty Fathoms. The fact that it is water-resistant to a depth of 91 metres – corresponding to exactly 50 fathoms, a nautical unit of depth – is a fantastic nod."

Hayek was also responsible for relaunching the Fifty Fathoms in 2003.