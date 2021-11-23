Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li spotted with handbag from Singapore label Kwanpen

We spotted plenty of designer items in Season 1 of Bling Empire, but did you know that Kelly Mi Li, one of the series’ stars, is a fan of Singapore leather goods label, Kwanpen?

On a recent night out in Hollywood, California, Li uploaded a photo on Instagram featuring fellow cast mate Kim Lee and the stars of Squid Game. Spotted on her arm was the Raffles 1819, a signature handbag by Singapore label Kwanpen.