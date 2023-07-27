Meet the i Vision Dee, BMW’s futuristic concept car that can wink, smile and interact with you in Singapore

How would you like an avatar of yourself to accompany you on your drives? Or a car that’s able to interact with you through a variety of emotions and expressions, and actually responds with a real voice when you speak to it?

This is the future that BMW envisions, personified in its latest concept car, BMW i Vision Dee.

“The i Vision Dee is your true digital companion and it showcases how digitalisation will enrich our lives and amplify our driving experience,” explained Matthias Junghanns, Director Automotive Design of BMW Designworks Shanghai, as he walked CNA Luxury through the car’s unique features at an exclusive preview ahead of its public showcase opening today.