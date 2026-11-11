BMW iX3: What makes this new-generation electric SUV different?
From smoother braking to a redesigned digital dashboard, the new iX3 introduces technology that will shape BMW’s future cars.
Romania’s Transfagarasan highway is famous for its dramatic hairpin turns and sweeping mountain views. It was here, seven years after tackling the same road in a BMW Z4, that I found myself behind the wheel of the all-new BMW iX3.
The new-generation electric SUV is the first production model built on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, introducing a new design language, advanced driving technology and a claimed range of up to 805 km.
It was my second visit to Romania, having previously explored the country in a BMW X7 and Z4. This time, our road trip would take us from Bucharest to Transylvania, through the medieval towns of Brasov and Sibiu, and along one of the world’s most celebrated driving roads.
TAKING ON THE TRANSFAGARASAN
Romania is home to the famous Transfagarasan, which climbs to approximately 2,042 metres in the Fagaras Mountains.
The mountain road was built in the 1970s during Romania’s communist era as a strategic military route to move troops swiftly across the Carpathian Mountains in the event of a Soviet invasion.
In 2009, Jeremy Clarkson called its dramatic ribbon of hairpin turns “the best driving road in the world” in an episode of Top Gear, catapulting the serpentine route into a global sensation.
Navigating the series of sharp switchbacks is a little less dizzying in an SUV than in the Z4 seven years ago.
Beyond its robust stature, what makes the iX3 so exciting is that it is BMW’s first production model to feature the much-hyped Neue Klasse architecture.
The first iX3 was unveiled in 2020, and this edition is not merely an upgrade; BMW has wiped the slate clean and built an entirely new car from the ground up.
That said, the Neue Klasse iX3 flaunts a new design language that actually borrows from the past.
The vertical arrangement of the slim double-kidney grille, for instance, is a nod to BMW’s Neue Klasse sedans and coupes of the 1960s – now updated with the optional BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille. A cleaner, more minimalist BMW badge also debuts on the iX3, signalling the start of a new Neue Klasse era.
THE MOST INTELLIGENT BMW EVER BUILT
Billed as the most intelligent BMW ever built, the iX3 is set to be the blueprint for the brand’s forthcoming range of 40 new models and model updates by 2027.
Its system consists of four high-performance computers, or “superbrains”, that manage different electronic functions so everything runs a lot more seamlessly and intuitively. Think of it as a sort of hive mind, but the friendly type you have full control of.
Let’s begin with its massive claimed range of up to 805 km, which represents a huge psychological milestone in the battle against range anxiety. It also happens to eclipse that of rivals Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan Electric.
On paper, the massive range meant we could technically complete the 540 km return trip from Bucharest to Transylvania on a single charge.
But it’s way more fun to stop and soak in the region’s myths and legends, and so we took the scenic route through the medieval towns of Brasov and Sibiu, with an overnighter in the latter.
There is strong demand for SUVs like BMW’s X series in Romania, and the brand is now one of the two top-selling automotive luxury marques in a country where car ownership was heavily restricted until as recently as the 1980s.
Thankfully, the new iX3 runs on sixth-generation 800-volt battery technology that can give you up to a 372 km boost in just 10 minutes at a compatible fast charger. So, by our calculations, man would probably require a recharge more often than machine.
WHAT’S THE FUSS ABOUT NEUE KLASSE?
Romania isn’t known for having the best road quality and infrastructure, especially outside urban areas. This was the case seven years ago and still is today.
Powered by an intelligent all-wheel drive system, the iX3 soaks up bumps and road imperfections so seamlessly that you don’t even notice them. Needless to say, the ride is consistently smooth and comfortable as the SUV zips up from standstill to the century dash in 4.9 seconds.
Yet, the vehicle always stands at the ready anytime you choose to summon all 469 hp of power and sports-sedan agility – like when negotiating the thrilling twists and turns on the Transfagarasan, which it does assuredly and with minimal body roll.
This is where one of the Neue Klasse “superbrains”, which BMW has dubbed “Heart of Joy”, really kicks into gear.
In a typical car, separate electronic control units have to work together to perform driving functions, which can result in communication lag and delayed performance.
The Neue Klasse, however, centralises all computing functions into a singular “superbrain” that’s capable of processing driving data and making decisions 10 times faster than conventional systems, according to BMW.
The integrated processor controls driving functions, from the motors to the steering, continuously calculating drivetrain, braking and energy recovery inputs in milliseconds. Deceleration is therefore managed with extreme micro-precision using regenerative braking – not friction – for up to 98 per cent of braking instances.
There are physical brakes, of course, but they’re used as a backup in the event of an emergency stop, or for high-performance, sports-oriented driving.
This technological innovation essentially gives rise to a major automotive breakthrough; one that would help make Singapore’s stop-and-go traffic a little less insufferable during peak hour.
BMW calls it “The Imperceptible Stop”, and as the new Soft Stop function bypasses the friction of physical brakes, you won’t feel that usual jerk or creak when the vehicle grinds to a halt.
In fact, the deceleration is said to be so perfectly linear that passengers could not even identify the precise moment the car had come to a complete standstill, according to blind tests the company had conducted.
A DIGITAL REVOLUTION
Once inside the vehicle, there’s a sense of spaciousness, enhanced by an optional panoramic glass sunroof that lets more light into the cabin, while its heat-reducing glazing keeps you from feeling like you’re getting baked in the heat.
And since we’re on the topic of space, you also get a 520-litre boot that expands to 1,750 litres with the back seats folded down, plus a 58-litre frunk under the bonnet in lieu of an engine.
Where the interior impresses the most, however, is in the digital experience, which is decidedly more revolution than evolution.
What first catches your eye is the 17.9-inch central tablet that takes an asymmetrical six-sided form. The high-resolution graphics are exceptional, and you can stream Disney+ shows, play games like Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive and take Zoom calls – when you’re parked and waiting for your car to be charged, of course.
Then, you notice BMW Panoramic Vision, a never-before-seen digital sliver that runs along the base of the windscreen. This takes the place of the usual instrument panel behind the steering wheel, displaying information like speed, navigation directions and battery percentage.
The rationale for this radical digital element? It allows drivers to better focus on the road as essential driving information is placed closer to their eyeline, rather than having to look down at the conventional instrument panel behind the wheel.
The Neue Klasse system is indeed as intuitive as BMW claims, and this is where your “Hey BMW”-activated Intelligent Personal Assistant comes alive. Trigger voice commands to adjust the volume or air conditioning, for instance, and the alien-looking avatar is all ears, ready to serve.
The voice recognition is excellent and can detect who’s speaking, so if you say “Hey BMW, turn on my light”, it will do so just for that passenger’s seat.
That said, one could argue that your AI companion might be a little too intuitive, as it also pipes up whenever it hears an arbitrary “BMW” mentioned in conversation and interrupts your chat with passengers.
Also a touch sensitive, perhaps, are the touch controls on the steering wheel, which BMW calls ShyTech (there when you need them, dormant when you don’t). These can be accidentally activated while driving, so be prepared to be jolted by a sudden surge in music volume from time to time.
While certain brands are distracting us with flying car stunts – and taking deposits for these impractically airborne vehicles unlikely to be street-legal – BMW is staying grounded and building more sustainable cars with smaller carbon footprints out of love for our planet. The all-new iX3 is proof of it.