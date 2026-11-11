BMW iX3: What makes this new-generation electric SUV different?

WHAT’S THE FUSS ABOUT NEUE KLASSE?

Romania isn’t known for having the best road quality and infrastructure, especially outside urban areas. This was the case seven years ago and still is today.

Powered by an intelligent all-wheel drive system, the iX3 soaks up bumps and road imperfections so seamlessly that you don’t even notice them. Needless to say, the ride is consistently smooth and comfortable as the SUV zips up from standstill to the century dash in 4.9 seconds.

Yet, the vehicle always stands at the ready anytime you choose to summon all 469 hp of power and sports-sedan agility – like when negotiating the thrilling twists and turns on the Transfagarasan, which it does assuredly and with minimal body roll.

This is where one of the Neue Klasse “superbrains”, which BMW has dubbed “Heart of Joy”, really kicks into gear.

In a typical car, separate electronic control units have to work together to perform driving functions, which can result in communication lag and delayed performance.

The Neue Klasse, however, centralises all computing functions into a singular “superbrain” that’s capable of processing driving data and making decisions 10 times faster than conventional systems, according to BMW.

The integrated processor controls driving functions, from the motors to the steering, continuously calculating drivetrain, braking and energy recovery inputs in milliseconds. Deceleration is therefore managed with extreme micro-precision using regenerative braking – not friction – for up to 98 per cent of braking instances.

There are physical brakes, of course, but they’re used as a backup in the event of an emergency stop, or for high-performance, sports-oriented driving.

This technological innovation essentially gives rise to a major automotive breakthrough; one that would help make Singapore’s stop-and-go traffic a little less insufferable during peak hour.

BMW calls it “The Imperceptible Stop”, and as the new Soft Stop function bypasses the friction of physical brakes, you won’t feel that usual jerk or creak when the vehicle grinds to a halt.

In fact, the deceleration is said to be so perfectly linear that passengers could not even identify the precise moment the car had come to a complete standstill, according to blind tests the company had conducted.