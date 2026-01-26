Botero in Singapore: BMW Eurokars unveils 3 bespoke art cars for the IMBA exhibition at Gardens by the Bay
Fernando Botero Jr tells us how Boterismo was translated onto three one-off BMWs for Botero in Singapore – and what it was like growing up with the late Colombian master.
Did you know that in Chinese, BMW is called “baoma”, meaning “precious steed”? I sure didn’t – until I walked into the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre, where we attended a private lecture by Fernando Botero Jr, the eldest son of the late Colombian artist renowned for his signature style, Boterismo.
Characterised by intentionally inflated figures, Botero’s paintings and sculptures emphasise voluminous form and spatial fullness, often as commentary on society, sensuality, and even – or especially – politics. So, as we sat down to chat inside the showroom, I asked Botero Jr (in my best Philomena Cunk impression): “Why did your father only paint fat people?” “Well, he wasn’t really interested in painting fat people,” Botero Jrreplied.
“He was interested in a style in which volume was exaggerated. So, when applied to a woman or a man, they would appear big, large, fat. He also applied it to a horse, a tree, a bird or still life. He created a universe in which the salient characteristic is the exaggeration of volume,” Botero Jr explained.
“But what was the rationale for that?” I asked.
“For him, volume is the essence of beauty. So, the more volume there was, the more beauty. He would say, ‘The orange I painted is more of an orange than a normal orange; the woman I painted is more of a woman than a normal woman,’” he continued, unfazed.
Deep.
“So there’s more to love,” I offered, and we both chuckled.
Now that we’ve gotten to the bottom of that, let’s get on with the business of the day: BMW Eurokars Auto x Botero: A Precious Steed. The artistic collaboration was developed in conjunction with Botero in Singapore – the first exhibition to be held at IMBA Theatre, the new multi-sensory Immersive Media Based Arts venue at Gardens by the Bay.
The landmark exhibition is opening in stages and runs until May 18. It is the largest and most comprehensive showcase of Botero’s work staged to date. Singapore is the first and only stop in Southeast Asia before it moves on to other major cities, including Rome.
Featuring more than 130 original works, including large bronze sculptures such as Woman on Horse and Bird, the exhibition is spread across three formats: Life in Fullness is billed as the world’s first immersive Botero experience, supported by audio narrated by the late maestro himself. Heart of Volume is a major gallery display of paintings, drawings and indoor sculptures from the Botero family collection. Finally, Garden Grandeur features monumental outdoor sculptures around the Gardens.
A DIALOGUE BETWEEN HORSE AND HORSEPOWER
As the official automotive partner of Botero in Singapore, local BMW dealer BMW Eurokars has conceived three bespoke cars that translate the maestro’s visual language into contemporary automotive design. Each is distinguished by graphic treatments that reinterpret the artist’s sculptural approach to volume, balance and presence within a broader cultural context – as we saddle up for the upcoming Year of the Horse, of course. The designs evoke the horse’s commanding presence – powerful yet poised – creating a dialogue between horse and horsepower.
The one-of-one trilogy comprises a BMW 735i, a BMW iX40 and a second BMW 735i. Each evokes the symbolism of the horse through an artistic expression of power, elegance and forward momentum – at the intersection of mobility, dynamic performance and refined luxury. The first two are on display at the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre until Feb 22, while the third will be displayed at IMBA for public viewing from late January.
And yes, they’re for sale. You’ll have to gallop down to the showroom to find out how much you’ll have to pony up for each car as prices are only available upon request.
Using the car as a canvas is not new for BMW, which has collaborated with iconic artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Jeff Koons on its Art Car series since the 1970s. But this is the first time the German marque has teamed up with the Fernando Botero Foundation, headed by Botero Jr.
“Art and luxury go hand-in-hand, and luxury brands around the world are, in many ways, interested in partnering with very important, respected artists,” observed Botero Jr, who drives a BMW X5 hybrid back home in Mexico, among other cars in his collection.
And not one to horse around, Botero Jr doesn’t see collaborations with other car brands on the horizon: “I hope to be faithful to BMW.”
A LIFE AND LEGACY
Also present during our interview was his son, Fernando Botero III, who has also named his baby boy Fernando Botero IV – making it four generations carrying on the artist’s name and legacy.
Other members of the Botero family were seated nearby, and Botero Jr shared that his siblings are also involved in various aspects of the family business.
How did it feel to carry such a famous surname, I wondered.
“It's an excellent question,” Botero Jr replied. “Sometimes, people say that it's a burden. I've never experienced it as a burden. I've always experienced it as a privilege. Fortunately, my father took the path of art, and I've taken another path in life. So I've never felt like I’m in his shadow; I've always lived it as a great privilege.”
Before joining the Foundation in 2014 to further his father’s legacy, Botero Jr had a high-profile political career, serving in various government organisations and senior posts, including Minister of National Defense of Colombia.
According to Botero Jr, who turns 70 this year, none of the descendants in the Botero family line have inherited his father’s artistic talent – yet, perhaps. He shared that his father had put a paintbrush in all his children’s hands, and quickly discovered that none had any artistic inclinations. Were father and son disappointed?
“I just felt that I could be good at something else,” Botero Jr opined. “He wanted to give us a test-drive and immediately said that we could make a contribution another way. So, it was never an issue.”
Growing up with Fernando Botero was “interesting,” he recalled. “He was obsessed with culture, so he didn't care about the grades we had at school at all. What was important was that we developed ourselves culturally. He always asked, ‘What books are you reading? What music are you listening to? What movies are you watching? Have you gone to the theatre or a museum exhibition lately?’ He believed that if you had a good cultural foundation, you would turn out well in life. And I think he was right.”
As for the legacy his father had imprinted on him personally, Botero Jr shared: “That hard work solves every issue in life. If you work hard, if you work honestly, every issue can be resolved. And the importance of work for self-esteem. I always say to my children, ‘Money does not provide self-esteem, but great self-esteem comes from your work, your contribution – that is what makes you feel happy, satisfied and fulfilled in life.’”
Botero in Singapore is now on until May 18 at Gardens by the Bay.
The BMW Eurokars Auto x Botero: A Precious Steed cars are on display at the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre, 11 Kung Chong Rd, until Feb 22.