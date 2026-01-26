Botero in Singapore: BMW Eurokars unveils 3 bespoke art cars for the IMBA exhibition at Gardens by the Bay

Did you know that in Chinese, BMW is called “baoma”, meaning “precious steed”? I sure didn’t – until I walked into the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre, where we attended a private lecture by Fernando Botero Jr, the eldest son of the late Colombian artist renowned for his signature style, Boterismo.

Characterised by intentionally inflated figures, Botero’s paintings and sculptures emphasise voluminous form and spatial fullness, often as commentary on society, sensuality, and even – or especially – politics. So, as we sat down to chat inside the showroom, I asked Botero Jr (in my best Philomena Cunk impression): “Why did your father only paint fat people?” “Well, he wasn’t really interested in painting fat people,” Botero Jrreplied.

“He was interested in a style in which volume was exaggerated. So, when applied to a woman or a man, they would appear big, large, fat. He also applied it to a horse, a tree, a bird or still life. He created a universe in which the salient characteristic is the exaggeration of volume,” Botero Jr explained.