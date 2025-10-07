A decade of daring: Boucheron’s CEO Helene Poulit-Duquesne boldly rewrites the French jeweller’s playbook

Congratulations on your 10th anniversary as Boucheron’s CEO. When you look back at the past decade, which achievements feel most defining, and why?

Thank you. Two milestones stand out for me because they crystallise who we are and what we stand for. The first is the renovation of our flagship at 26 Place Vendome in 2018. This project was deeply personal to me; I visited the construction site every week for more than a year. We wanted to restore the spirit of Frederic Boucheron's original family home, creating a space where people feel truly welcomed and at home. The 26V apartment on the top floor is the best expression of that – offering our clients an experience money cannot buy. Alongside the restoration, we developed an in-house boutique concept and rolled it out worldwide, so each address carries Boucheron’s spirit while adapting to the character of its city.

The second is the Fleurs Eternelles (Eternal Flowers) rings, which we launched in 2018 as part of the Nature Triomphante high jewellery collection. As an avid nature lover, I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of capturing the fleeting beauty of flowers and making it everlasting. With this collection, we succeeded in transforming the most ephemeral and delicate elements in nature into something eternal. Through a new process that stabilised nine real blooms, we transformed fragile petals into high jewellery rings whose “hearts” are precious stones. This collection is particularly close to my heart because it perfectly embodies Boucheron’s ability to turn a dream into reality through poetry, innovation and craftsmanship.

Boucheron has often been described as undergoing a renaissance under your leadership. What most defines the “before and after”?

Early on, I thought of Boucheron as the “sleeping beauty” of Place Vendome. We had all the ingredients – heritage, savoir-faire and singular archives – but no unified platform to express who we are. My job was to define one clear positioning and tell one consistent story worldwide: Boucheron is the most stylish and cutting-edge French high jewellery maison since 1858.