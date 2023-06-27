Boucheron welcomes actress Han So-hee as its first-ever South Korean global ambassador

Helene Poulit-Duquesne, the CEO of Boucheron is also delighted to welcome Han into the family. She said in an official release: “I am very happy and proud to welcome Han So-hee within the Boucheron family. The strong values we share, her inspiring career path and her unique sense of style makes her the perfect embodiment of the Maison’s ethos. By announcing her as our new global brand ambassadress, we also reassert our presence in Korea which is more than ever a strategic market for Boucheron.”

Han’s ascent to stardom began as a model in 2017 before captivating audiences as an actress. She has left an indelible mark through her diverse range of performances in various genres, including JTBC's Nevertheless, as well as The World of the Married. Her influence has garnered international recognition, earning her the esteemed Best Actress accolade at the Asia Artist Awards in both 2021 and 2022.

Building on her global popularity, Han is set to enchant audiences once again in the upcoming Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature, scheduled for release in late 2023. To celebrate this collaboration, she will grace the unveiling of the 2023 Carte Blanche High Jewelry collection at Boucheron's historic boutique on the prestigious 26 Place Vendome in early July.